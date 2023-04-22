Early on in Dead Island 2, you will likely come across an enticing military supplies case that requires the military supplies key to open it.

While this Dead Island 2 key isn’t necessarily difficult to come by, there are a few steps you need to take before you find the key—and the less-than-friendly zombie holding it.

So if you want to know how to find the military supplies key in Dead Island 2, read on.

How to get the military supplies key in Dead Island 2

Screenshot by Dot Esports

You will find the military supplies case on the back of a military truck in the northeast of The Halperin Hotel area, near where Lacuna Avenue meets the turn-off for Bel-Air. Before you can start looking for the military supplies key, however, you need to complete The Halperin Hotel main story quest Room Service for Major Brooker.

Once you’ve completed the quest, head down Lacuna Avenue towards the truck. You should encounter the Drill Sergeant Crusher zombie on your way. To get the military supplies key, you need to take down the Serg, but he’s not going to make it easy for you.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you have a gun, this is a good time to use it. The sergeant releases earth-shattering blows on the ground that will cause some serious damage to you if you get too close. So it’s best to keep your distance and to be patient. If you haven’t got a gun yet, make sure to time your melee attacks well and get out of dodge as quickly as possible before his next attack. Alternatively, there’s nothing wrong with coming back later when you’re a bit stronger and have better weapons.

Once you take down the Drill Sergeant, he will drop the military supplies key. Head back to the case and open it to find a superior guarding military knife.