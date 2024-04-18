Dave the Diver beginner’s guide: 5 tips for becoming Sushi Supremo

Between running a hectic sushi restaurant with Bancho and fighting unfathomable underwater creatures in Dave the Diver, our resident diver certainly has a lot on his plate. So, it can be overwhelming to strategize efficiently in the early game and run time-consuming errands that hinder your game’s natural progression.

Here’s a guide to five essential beginner-friendly tips to help you focus your energy in the right direction to run the sushi restaurant of your dreams in Dave the Diver.

5 essential beginner’s tips for Dave the Diver

Enhance dishes

Enhance your dishes with enough ingredients to sell them for a higher price. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bancho has high-quality standards for his sushi, and enhancing the dishes helps you earn more money and get the Best Taste rating from your customers, leveling up your Cooksta page rank for the restaurant and increasing the number of customers.

Keeping higher-level dishes on your Menu is imperative because you can sell them for a higher price than traditional low-level dishes, thus generating a healthy profit. At the same time, the operational costs are lower in the early game, so the profit can be diverted toward upgrading your underwater gear.

Auto supply ingredients

Auto supply makes the right amount of dishes that you need. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Wasting essential food resources in the early game is a sure-shot way of hindering your progress. Bancho tells you he never uses the same sushi ingredients again, so don’t make the mistake of keeping a bulk of prepared dishes on your Menu.

Instead, select one quantity of each dish to keep on your Menu and toggle Auto Supply, which prompts Bancho to make only another dish if customers demand it. Thus, saving your food resources and money in the early game makes running your restaurant more efficient.

Focus on Upgrades

Upgrade gear regularly with the iDiver app. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While spending your profits on decorating Bancho’s sushi restaurant might be tempting, it is best to upgrade your diving gear. Focus on upgrading the levels of your Air Tank and Diving Suit.

The Air Tank upgrades allow you to breathe longer underwater and act as your health. It shares a natural synergy with the Diving suit upgrades because it will enable you to go deeper into the ocean and explore. After that, you could prioritize the Harpoon gun and Cargo Box upgrades, allowing you to catch more fish and store them easily without slowing you down.

Invest in Quality Staff

Staff are the backbone of a successful sushi restaurant. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While Dave excels at doing many things alone, he definitely needs more to manage the evening rush at Bancho’s restaurant. However, don’t hire cheap employees early to fill in some slots.

Spend your revenue on internet ads, which will take roughly two days to bring you the best employees in the town. These staff have impressive base stats, and it is expensive to hire early. Still, it is an excellent strategic investment to take good staff on board and increase their levels through training to boost the output quality of your restaurant.

Don’t forget to use charms

Charms provide passive abilities to Dave. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Charms are a critical addition to Dave’s diving arsenal, as they add passive statistics, which could make you more agile than usual. There are two early game charms— the Sea People Bracelet charm, which enables you to survive longer after running out of oxygen, and the Dolphin Necklace, which provides a 30 percent faster dash, significantly helping you move underwater.

Other charms, like the Eco Waterproof bag, can be obtained by completing challenges on the Ecowatcher app, which increases the weight limit by 30 kg, giving you more space to carry valuable items to the shore. The charms also give you an upper hand in defeating bosses like the Mantis Shrimp and others in Dave the Diver.

Once you know these beginner’s tips, you should be able to get through the game easily.

