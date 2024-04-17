Dave the Diver Humboldt Squid location and how to catch

I can’t tell what’s more of a challenge: catching this squid in Dave the Diver or spelling its name correctly.

Dave the Diver‘s patrons probably couldn’t care less about what the Humboldt Squid is called—they’re after the flavor. And for you, it’s all about the bottom line: how much profit you can rake in by serving up this dish at your restaurant. Unlike other regular fish, the Humboldt Squid seems to be quite a delicacy. In this guide, I’ll show you how to find and catch the Humboldt Squid in Dave the Diver.

How to catch a Humboldt Squid in Dave the Diver

Squid ink. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To catch a Humboldt Squid in Dave the Diver, go diving at night and look for it between depths of 50 to 130 meters.

Before you can even think about wrangling a Humboldt Squid, you need to unlock the ability to dive at night. Progress through the main story and kick off chapter two to open up the world of nocturnal exploration.

Humboldt Squids only come out to play when the sun’s gone down in Dave the Diver, so make sure you’re hitting the depths during the nighttime hours. Nighttime fishing ain’t for the faint of heart. Every catch is a battle, and Humboldt Squids are no exception. Equip yourself with the right weapons and tactics to outmaneuver these cunning cephalopods.

These squids like to hang out between the depths of 50 to 130 meters. To reach their domain, you’ll need to upgrade your gear, especially your Diving Suit. Without proper reinforcement, the pressure down there will crush you like a tin can.

It also wouldn’t hurt to upgrade your harpoon to boost your chances of nabbing these slippery critters. A little extra firepower goes a long way when you’re facing off against these deep-sea denizens.

Once you’ve reeled in your prize, put those culinary skills to work. Humboldt Squids boast a rank of eight, making them a culinary delight.

