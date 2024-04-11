There is plenty to collect in Dave the Diver, with a whole array of fish used in recipes in your restaurant—and we can help you catch them all.

Fish in Dave the Diver come in various forms, with smaller fish being able to be collected in abundance, while larger creatures, like sharks, either need to be cut up or collected by calling in a submersible.

As you progress through Dave the Diver, you will encounter more creatures and fish, and you can track your collection at any time using the Marinca app. If you’ve got a blank spot, use our guide to fill it in.

Every Fish in Dave the Diver

You can see a breakdown of all the fish you can catch in Dave the Diver below, split into the areas they can be found in from the Marinca menu used to track all the fish and creatures you have encountered.

All Blue Hole Shallows fish

Name Depth Time Clownfish 0-50m Day Comber 0-50m Day Cardinal Fish 0-50m Day Sea Goldie 0-50m Day Pyramid Butterflyfish 0-50m Day Blackspot Seabream 0-50m Day Orbicular Batfish 0-50m Day Blue Tang 0-50m Day Rainbow Wrasse 0-50m Day Lagoon Triggerfish 0-50m Day Small Spotted Dart 0-50m Day Ornate Wrasse 0-50m Day Longfin Batfish 0-50m Day Mediterranean Parrotfish 0-50m Day Redtoothed Triggerfish 0-50m Day Black and White Snapper 0-50m Day Green Humphead Parrotfish 0-50m Day Barrel Jellyfish 0-50m Day Fried Egg Jellyfish 0-50m Day Whitetip Reefshark 0-50m Day/Night Starry Puffer 0-50m Day/Night Red Lionfish 0-50m Day/Night Titan Triggerfish 0-50m Day/Night Bluefin Tuna 0-50m Day Yellowfin Tuna 0-50m Day Flame Angelfish 0-50m Day Sheepshead 0-50m Day Emperor Angelfish 0-50m Day Stingray 0-50m Day Marbled Electing Ray 0-50m Day Whiteleg Shrimp 0-50m Day Striped Catfish 0-50m Day Purple Sea Urchin 0-50m Day Marlin 0-50m Day Thresher Shark 0-50m Day Baby Humpback Whale 0-50m Day Loggerhead Turtle 0-50m Day

All Blue Hole Medium Depth fish

Name Depth Time Bluehead Tilefish 50-130m Day Clown Frogfish 50-130m Day Painted Comber 50-130m Day Bigeye Scald 50-130m Day Striped Red Mullet 50-130m Day Mackerel Scad 50-130m Day Harlequin Scad 50-130m Day Bigeye Trevally 50-130m Day Coral Trout 50-130m Day Grey Triggerfish 50-130m Day Atlantic Bonito 50-130m Day White Trevally 50-130m Day Cuttlefish 50-130m Day Dusky Grouper 50-130m Day Atlantic Mackerel 50-130m Day Giant Trevally 50-130m Day White Spotted Jellyfish 50-130m Day Tiger Shark 50-130m Day/Night Great Barracuda 50-130m Day/Night Narrow-Barred Spanish Mackerel 50-130m Day Longnose Sawshark 50-130m Day/Night Atlantic Anglerfish Stalactite Cave Day Sally Lightfoot Crab Shipwreck Interior Day Black Tiger Shrimp Shipwreck Interior Day Sailfish Shipwreck Interior Day Smooth Hammerhead Shipwreck Interior Day White Shrimp 50-130m Day/Night

All Blue Hole Depths fish

Name Depth Time Chambered Nautilus 130-250m Day Fangtooth 130-250m Day Frilled Shark 130-250m Day Blue Spotted Gazer 130-250m Day Rhinochimaeridae 130-250m Day Spider Crab 130-250m Day Megamouth Shark 130-250m Day Cookiecutter Shark 130-250m Day Clione 130-250m Day Sea Toad 130-250m Day Salmon Snailfish 130-250m Day Pacific Fanfish 130-250m Day Threetooth Puffer 130-250m Day Comb Jellyfish 130-250m Day Blood-belly Comb Jellyfish 130-250m Day Red Bream 130-250m Day Opah 130-250m Day Oarfish 130-250m Day Leatherback Turtle 130-250m Day Clione Queen Catch five Cliones for Maki. Day Giant Wolf Eel Before entrance of Sea People Village Day Goblin Shark Frozen Lake Before the entrance of Sea People Village

All Nocturnal fish

Name Depth Time Clearfin Lionfish 0-50m Night Longspine Squirrelfish 0-50m Night Longspine Porcupinefish 0-50m Night Moray Eel 0-50m Night Blacktip Reefshark 0-50m Night Copper Shark 0-50m Night Zebra Shark 0-50m Night Blackfin Barracuda 50-130m Night White Shrimp 50-130m Night Box Jellyfish 0-50m Night Spear Squid 50-130m Night Humbolt Squid 0-130m Night Devil Scorpionfish 0-130m Night Manta Ray 0-50m Night Red-Lipped Batfish 0-50m Night Truck Hermit Crab 0-50m Night Mantis Shrimp 0-50m Night Great White Shark Klaus 0-50m Night Giant Squid Shipwreck Interior Night Luca 50-130m Night

All Glacier Passage fish

Name Depth Time Peacock Squid Glacier Passage Day Dumbo Octopus Glacier Passage Day Barreleye Glacier Passage Day Blobfish Glacier Passage Day Vampire Squid Glacier Passage Day Pelican Eel Glacier Passage Day

All Glacier Zone fish

Name Depth Time Arctic Cod Glacial Area Day Gelatinous Snailfish Glacial Area Day Antarctic Octopus Glacial Area Day Greenland Shark Glacial Area Day Polar Eelpout Glacial Area Day Porbeagle Shark Glacier Area Day Ice Fish Glacier Area Day Capelin Glacial Area Day Narwhal Glacial Area Day Hardock Glacial Area Day Starry Skate Glacial Area Day Arctic Telescope Fish Glacial Cave Day Alaska Pollock Glacial Cave Day Lumpfish Glacial Cave Day Snub-nosed Spiny Eel Glacial Cave Day Souther Right White Dolphin Glacial Area Day Bathynomus Glacial Cave Day Lion’s Mane Jellyfish Glacial Area Day Phantom Jellyfish Glacier Arena Day

All Hydrothermal Vents fish

Name Depth Time Waptia Fieldensis Hydrothermal Vents Day Pikaia Hydrothermal Vents Day Allenypterus Hydrothermal Vents Day Qingmendous Hydrothermal Vents Day Falcatus Hydrothermal Vents Day Drepanapsis Hydrothermal Vents Day Dunkleosteus Hydrothermal Vents Day Megalograptus Hydrothermal Vents Day Xenacanthus Hydrothermal Vents Day Arandaspis Hydrothermal Vents Day Coelacanth Hydrothermal Vents Day Helicoprion Hydrothermal Vents Day Kronosaurus Hydrothermal Vents Day Alyu Hydrothermal Vents Day

All Seahorses

Name Depth Time White Seahorse 130-250m Day Big-Belly Seahorse 0-50m Day Crowned Seahorse 130-250m Day Dwarf Seahorse 50-130m Day Giraffe Seahorse 50-130m Day Hedgehog Seahorse 50-130m Day Jayakar’s Seahorse 0-50m Day Lined Seahorse 130-250m Day Long-Snouted Seahorse 130-250m Day Pacific Seahorse 0-50m Day Spotted Seahorse 130-250m Day Tiger-Tail Seahorse 50-130m Day Zebra Seahorse Limestone Cave Day Spiny Seahorse 50-130m Day Weedy Seadragon Glacial Area Day Leafy Seadragon Glacial Area Day Ruby Seadragon Glacial Area Day

