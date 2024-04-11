Category:
All Fish in Dave the Diver

Here fishy, fishy.
Published: Apr 11, 2024 05:19 am
Dave the Diver swimming with Rhinochimaeridae.
Image via MintRocket

There is plenty to collect in Dave the Diver, with a whole array of fish used in recipes in your restaurant—and we can help you catch them all.

Fish in Dave the Diver come in various forms, with smaller fish being able to be collected in abundance, while larger creatures, like sharks, either need to be cut up or collected by calling in a submersible.

As you progress through Dave the Diver, you will encounter more creatures and fish, and you can track your collection at any time using the Marinca app. If you’ve got a blank spot, use our guide to fill it in.

Every Fish in Dave the Diver

You can see a breakdown of all the fish you can catch in Dave the Diver below, split into the areas they can be found in from the Marinca menu used to track all the fish and creatures you have encountered.

All Blue Hole Shallows fish

A screenshot of the Marinca page for Blue Hole Shallows in Dave the Diver.
Catch ’em all. Screenshot by Dot Esports
NameDepthTime
Clownfish0-50mDay
Comber0-50mDay
Cardinal Fish0-50mDay
Sea Goldie0-50mDay
Pyramid Butterflyfish0-50mDay
Blackspot Seabream0-50mDay
Orbicular Batfish0-50mDay
Blue Tang0-50mDay
Rainbow Wrasse0-50mDay
Lagoon Triggerfish0-50mDay
Small Spotted Dart0-50mDay
Ornate Wrasse0-50mDay
Longfin Batfish0-50mDay
Mediterranean Parrotfish0-50mDay
Redtoothed Triggerfish0-50mDay
Black and White Snapper0-50mDay
Green Humphead Parrotfish0-50mDay
Barrel Jellyfish0-50mDay
Fried Egg Jellyfish0-50mDay
Whitetip Reefshark0-50mDay/Night
Starry Puffer0-50mDay/Night
Red Lionfish0-50mDay/Night
Titan Triggerfish0-50mDay/Night
Bluefin Tuna0-50mDay
Yellowfin Tuna0-50mDay
Flame Angelfish0-50mDay
Sheepshead0-50mDay
Emperor Angelfish0-50mDay
Stingray0-50mDay
Marbled Electing Ray0-50mDay
Whiteleg Shrimp0-50mDay
Striped Catfish0-50mDay
Purple Sea Urchin0-50mDay
Marlin0-50mDay
Thresher Shark0-50mDay
Baby Humpback Whale0-50mDay
Loggerhead Turtle0-50mDay

All Blue Hole Medium Depth fish

NameDepthTime
Bluehead Tilefish50-130mDay
Clown Frogfish50-130mDay
Painted Comber50-130mDay
Bigeye Scald50-130mDay
Striped Red Mullet50-130mDay
Mackerel Scad50-130mDay
Harlequin Scad50-130mDay
Bigeye Trevally50-130mDay
Coral Trout50-130mDay
Grey Triggerfish50-130mDay
Atlantic Bonito50-130mDay
White Trevally50-130mDay
Cuttlefish50-130mDay
Dusky Grouper50-130mDay
Atlantic Mackerel50-130mDay
Giant Trevally50-130mDay
White Spotted Jellyfish50-130mDay
Tiger Shark50-130mDay/Night
Great Barracuda50-130mDay/Night
Narrow-Barred Spanish Mackerel50-130mDay
Longnose Sawshark50-130mDay/Night
Atlantic AnglerfishStalactite CaveDay
Sally Lightfoot CrabShipwreck InteriorDay
Black Tiger ShrimpShipwreck InteriorDay
SailfishShipwreck InteriorDay
Smooth HammerheadShipwreck InteriorDay
White Shrimp50-130mDay/Night

All Blue Hole Depths fish

A screenshot of the Marinca page for the Blue Hole Depths in Dave the Diver.
Deep dive. Screenshot by Dot Esports
NameDepthTime
Chambered Nautilus130-250mDay
Fangtooth130-250mDay
Frilled Shark130-250mDay
Blue Spotted Gazer130-250mDay
Rhinochimaeridae130-250mDay
Spider Crab130-250mDay
Megamouth Shark130-250mDay
Cookiecutter Shark130-250mDay
Clione130-250mDay
Sea Toad130-250mDay
Salmon Snailfish130-250mDay
Pacific Fanfish130-250mDay
Threetooth Puffer130-250mDay
Comb Jellyfish130-250mDay
Blood-belly Comb Jellyfish130-250mDay
Red Bream130-250mDay
Opah130-250mDay
Oarfish130-250mDay
Leatherback Turtle130-250mDay
Clione QueenCatch five Cliones for Maki.Day
Giant Wolf EelBefore entrance of Sea People VillageDay
Goblin SharkFrozen LakeBefore the entrance of Sea People Village

All Nocturnal fish

NameDepthTime
Clearfin Lionfish0-50mNight
Longspine Squirrelfish0-50mNight
Longspine Porcupinefish0-50mNight
Moray Eel0-50mNight
Blacktip Reefshark0-50mNight
Copper Shark0-50mNight
Zebra Shark0-50mNight
Blackfin Barracuda50-130mNight
White Shrimp50-130mNight
Box Jellyfish0-50mNight
Spear Squid50-130mNight
Humbolt Squid0-130mNight
Devil Scorpionfish0-130mNight
Manta Ray0-50mNight
Red-Lipped Batfish0-50mNight
Truck Hermit Crab0-50mNight
Mantis Shrimp0-50mNight
Great White Shark Klaus0-50mNight
Giant SquidShipwreck InteriorNight
Luca50-130mNight

All Glacier Passage fish

A screenshot of the Marinca page for the Glacier Passage in Dave tje Diver.
Stay frosty. Screenshot by Dot Esports
NameDepthTime
Peacock SquidGlacier PassageDay
Dumbo OctopusGlacier PassageDay
BarreleyeGlacier PassageDay
BlobfishGlacier PassageDay
Vampire SquidGlacier PassageDay
Pelican EelGlacier PassageDay

All Glacier Zone fish

NameDepthTime
Arctic CodGlacial AreaDay
Gelatinous SnailfishGlacial AreaDay
Antarctic OctopusGlacial AreaDay
Greenland SharkGlacial AreaDay
Polar EelpoutGlacial AreaDay
Porbeagle SharkGlacier AreaDay
Ice FishGlacier AreaDay
CapelinGlacial AreaDay
NarwhalGlacial AreaDay
HardockGlacial AreaDay
Starry SkateGlacial AreaDay
Arctic Telescope FishGlacial CaveDay
Alaska PollockGlacial CaveDay
LumpfishGlacial CaveDay
Snub-nosed Spiny EelGlacial CaveDay
Souther Right White DolphinGlacial AreaDay
BathynomusGlacial CaveDay
Lion’s Mane JellyfishGlacial AreaDay
Phantom JellyfishGlacier ArenaDay

All Hydrothermal Vents fish

A screenshot of the Marinca page for Hydrothermal Vents in Dave the Diver.
Steamy. Screenshot by Dot Esports
NameDepthTime
Waptia FieldensisHydrothermal VentsDay
PikaiaHydrothermal VentsDay
AllenypterusHydrothermal VentsDay
QingmendousHydrothermal VentsDay
FalcatusHydrothermal VentsDay
DrepanapsisHydrothermal VentsDay
DunkleosteusHydrothermal VentsDay
MegalograptusHydrothermal VentsDay
XenacanthusHydrothermal VentsDay
ArandaspisHydrothermal VentsDay
CoelacanthHydrothermal VentsDay
HelicoprionHydrothermal VentsDay
KronosaurusHydrothermal VentsDay
AlyuHydrothermal VentsDay

All Seahorses

NameDepthTime
White Seahorse130-250mDay
Big-Belly Seahorse0-50mDay
Crowned Seahorse130-250mDay
Dwarf Seahorse50-130mDay
Giraffe Seahorse50-130mDay
Hedgehog Seahorse50-130mDay
Jayakar’s Seahorse0-50mDay
Lined Seahorse130-250mDay
Long-Snouted Seahorse130-250mDay
Pacific Seahorse0-50mDay
Spotted Seahorse130-250mDay
Tiger-Tail Seahorse50-130mDay
Zebra SeahorseLimestone CaveDay
Spiny Seahorse50-130mDay
Weedy SeadragonGlacial AreaDay
Leafy SeadragonGlacial AreaDay
Ruby SeadragonGlacial AreaDay
