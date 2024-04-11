All Fish in Dave the Diver

There is plenty to collect in Dave the Diver, with a whole array of fish used in recipes in your restaurant—and we can help you catch them all.
Fish in Dave the Divercome in various forms, with smaller fish being able to be collected in abundance, while larger creatures, like sharks, either need to be cut up or collected by calling in a submersible.
As you progress through Dave the Diver, you will encountermore creatures and fish, and you can track your collection at any time using the Marinca app. If you’ve got a blank spot, use our guide to fill it in.
Every Fish in Dave the Diver
You can see a breakdown of all the fish you can catch in Dave the Diver below, split into the areas they can be found in from the Marinca menu used to track all the fish and creatures you have encountered.
All Blue Hole Shallows fish
Name
Depth
Time
Clownfish
0-50m
Day
Comber
0-50m
Day
Cardinal Fish
0-50m
Day
Sea Goldie
0-50m
Day
Pyramid Butterflyfish
0-50m
Day
Blackspot Seabream
0-50m
Day
Orbicular Batfish
0-50m
Day
Blue Tang
0-50m
Day
Rainbow Wrasse
0-50m
Day
Lagoon Triggerfish
0-50m
Day
Small Spotted Dart
0-50m
Day
Ornate Wrasse
0-50m
Day
Longfin Batfish
0-50m
Day
Mediterranean Parrotfish
0-50m
Day
Redtoothed Triggerfish
0-50m
Day
Black and White Snapper
0-50m
Day
Green Humphead Parrotfish
0-50m
Day
Barrel Jellyfish
0-50m
Day
Fried Egg Jellyfish
0-50m
Day
Whitetip Reefshark
0-50m
Day/Night
Starry Puffer
0-50m
Day/Night
Red Lionfish
0-50m
Day/Night
Titan Triggerfish
0-50m
Day/Night
Bluefin Tuna
0-50m
Day
Yellowfin Tuna
0-50m
Day
Flame Angelfish
0-50m
Day
Sheepshead
0-50m
Day
Emperor Angelfish
0-50m
Day
Stingray
0-50m
Day
Marbled Electing Ray
0-50m
Day
Whiteleg Shrimp
0-50m
Day
Striped Catfish
0-50m
Day
Purple Sea Urchin
0-50m
Day
Marlin
0-50m
Day
Thresher Shark
0-50m
Day
Baby Humpback Whale
0-50m
Day
Loggerhead Turtle
0-50m
Day
All Blue Hole Medium Depth fish
Name
Depth
Time
Bluehead Tilefish
50-130m
Day
Clown Frogfish
50-130m
Day
Painted Comber
50-130m
Day
Bigeye Scald
50-130m
Day
Striped Red Mullet
50-130m
Day
Mackerel Scad
50-130m
Day
Harlequin Scad
50-130m
Day
Bigeye Trevally
50-130m
Day
Coral Trout
50-130m
Day
Grey Triggerfish
50-130m
Day
Atlantic Bonito
50-130m
Day
White Trevally
50-130m
Day
Cuttlefish
50-130m
Day
Dusky Grouper
50-130m
Day
Atlantic Mackerel
50-130m
Day
Giant Trevally
50-130m
Day
White Spotted Jellyfish
50-130m
Day
Tiger Shark
50-130m
Day/Night
Great Barracuda
50-130m
Day/Night
Narrow-Barred Spanish Mackerel
50-130m
Day
Longnose Sawshark
50-130m
Day/Night
Atlantic Anglerfish
Stalactite Cave
Day
Sally Lightfoot Crab
Shipwreck Interior
Day
Black Tiger Shrimp
Shipwreck Interior
Day
Sailfish
Shipwreck Interior
Day
Smooth Hammerhead
Shipwreck Interior
Day
White Shrimp
50-130m
Day/Night
All Blue Hole Depths fish
Name
Depth
Time
Chambered Nautilus
130-250m
Day
Fangtooth
130-250m
Day
Frilled Shark
130-250m
Day
Blue Spotted Gazer
130-250m
Day
Rhinochimaeridae
130-250m
Day
Spider Crab
130-250m
Day
Megamouth Shark
130-250m
Day
Cookiecutter Shark
130-250m
Day
Clione
130-250m
Day
Sea Toad
130-250m
Day
Salmon Snailfish
130-250m
Day
Pacific Fanfish
130-250m
Day
Threetooth Puffer
130-250m
Day
Comb Jellyfish
130-250m
Day
Blood-belly Comb Jellyfish
130-250m
Day
Red Bream
130-250m
Day
Opah
130-250m
Day
Oarfish
130-250m
Day
Leatherback Turtle
130-250m
Day
Clione Queen
Catch five Cliones for Maki.
Day
Giant Wolf Eel
Before entrance of Sea People Village
Day
Goblin Shark
Frozen Lake
Before the entrance of Sea People Village
All Nocturnal fish
Name
Depth
Time
Clearfin Lionfish
0-50m
Night
Longspine Squirrelfish
0-50m
Night
Longspine Porcupinefish
0-50m
Night
Moray Eel
0-50m
Night
Blacktip Reefshark
0-50m
Night
Copper Shark
0-50m
Night
Zebra Shark
0-50m
Night
Blackfin Barracuda
50-130m
Night
White Shrimp
50-130m
Night
Box Jellyfish
0-50m
Night
Spear Squid
50-130m
Night
Humbolt Squid
0-130m
Night
Devil Scorpionfish
0-130m
Night
Manta Ray
0-50m
Night
Red-Lipped Batfish
0-50m
Night
Truck Hermit Crab
0-50m
Night
Mantis Shrimp
0-50m
Night
Great White Shark Klaus
0-50m
Night
Giant Squid
Shipwreck Interior
Night
Luca
50-130m
Night
All Glacier Passage fish
Name
Depth
Time
Peacock Squid
Glacier Passage
Day
Dumbo Octopus
Glacier Passage
Day
Barreleye
Glacier Passage
Day
Blobfish
Glacier Passage
Day
Vampire Squid
Glacier Passage
Day
Pelican Eel
Glacier Passage
Day
All Glacier Zone fish
Name
Depth
Time
Arctic Cod
Glacial Area
Day
Gelatinous Snailfish
Glacial Area
Day
Antarctic Octopus
Glacial Area
Day
Greenland Shark
Glacial Area
Day
Polar Eelpout
Glacial Area
Day
Porbeagle Shark
Glacier Area
Day
Ice Fish
Glacier Area
Day
Capelin
Glacial Area
Day
Narwhal
Glacial Area
Day
Hardock
Glacial Area
Day
Starry Skate
Glacial Area
Day
Arctic Telescope Fish
Glacial Cave
Day
Alaska Pollock
Glacial Cave
Day
Lumpfish
Glacial Cave
Day
Snub-nosed Spiny Eel
Glacial Cave
Day
Souther Right White Dolphin
Glacial Area
Day
Bathynomus
Glacial Cave
Day
Lion’s Mane Jellyfish
Glacial Area
Day
Phantom Jellyfish
Glacier Arena
Day
All Hydrothermal Vents fish
Name
Depth
Time
Waptia Fieldensis
Hydrothermal Vents
Day
Pikaia
Hydrothermal Vents
Day
Allenypterus
Hydrothermal Vents
Day
Qingmendous
Hydrothermal Vents
Day
Falcatus
Hydrothermal Vents
Day
Drepanapsis
Hydrothermal Vents
Day
Dunkleosteus
Hydrothermal Vents
Day
Megalograptus
Hydrothermal Vents
Day
Xenacanthus
Hydrothermal Vents
Day
Arandaspis
Hydrothermal Vents
Day
Coelacanth
Hydrothermal Vents
Day
Helicoprion
Hydrothermal Vents
Day
Kronosaurus
Hydrothermal Vents
Day
Alyu
Hydrothermal Vents
Day
All Seahorses
Name
Depth
Time
White Seahorse
130-250m
Day
Big-Belly Seahorse
0-50m
Day
Crowned Seahorse
130-250m
Day
Dwarf Seahorse
50-130m
Day
Giraffe Seahorse
50-130m
Day
Hedgehog Seahorse
50-130m
Day
Jayakar’s Seahorse
0-50m
Day
Lined Seahorse
130-250m
Day
Long-Snouted Seahorse
130-250m
Day
Pacific Seahorse
0-50m
Day
Spotted Seahorse
130-250m
Day
Tiger-Tail Seahorse
50-130m
Day
Zebra Seahorse
Limestone Cave
Day
Spiny Seahorse
50-130m
Day
Weedy Seadragon
Glacial Area
Day
Leafy Seadragon
Glacial Area
Day
Ruby Seadragon
Glacial Area
Day
