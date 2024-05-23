How to start the Dave the Diver Godzilla DLC

Dave the Diver gets even better with the addition of the free Godzilla DLC, but starting the new questline isn’t straightforward. If you want to get stuck in and don’t know how, we’ve got the answer.

Dave the Diver‘s free Godzilla DLC is only available for a limited time before it disappears for download, and it’s the second major crossover DLC for the game, following on from a Dredge DLC last year.

Like the previous DLC content, the Dave the Diver Godzilla DLC isn’t available at the start of the game and you have some work to do, as we’ve explained below.

How to play Dave the Diver Godzilla DLC

The sign you are waiting for. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While Dave the Diver’s Godzilla Content Pack is available free to all players, you cannot play it immediately. There are a few requirements you need to meet first.

In order to play the Dave the Diver Godzilla DLC, complete chapter five and wait for a “certain night” for the missions to begin. This is explained in the opening menu for Dave the Diver once the Godzilla DLC is installed, though it doesn’t mention what the “certain night” is.

Progress through a day in Dave the Diver as you usually would and wait for a short cutscene to play at night, which shows a red sky and an earthquake. The next morning on the boat, Cobra asks if you felt the earthquake.

Miki from the G-Force will then appear in the morning and ask for your help locating Godzilla, unlocking the Radar and the mission Kaiju’s Hideout, which is the introduction to the short Godzilla questline.

Begin a dive and swim to the Blue Hole Depths until another short cutscene reveals an entrance to a new area, though it’s blocked by debris. Use the mines on the floor and throw them at the entrance to open it.

Enter the cave, then swim a short distance to find Godzilla and watch the next cutscene. Install the Surveillance Camera as Miku requests, then end the dive. Congratulations, you’ve now unlocked the full Godzilla questline!

