8 games like Dave the Diver to play right now

Dave the Diver has received acclaim from players thanks to its relaxing nature, fun gameplay, and silly yet engaging narrative, but you can also burn through the game pretty quickly, leaving some players itching for more games like it.

Recommended Videos

If you are a fan of Dave the Diver and are interested in checking out other games with a similar vibe, then keep reading, as we’re going to be looking at eight games like Dave the Diver that you can play right now.

8 games similar to Dave the Diver

1) Moonlighter

Shopkeeper by day, dungeon diver by night. Image via 11 Bit Studios

Dave the Diver is split between daytime and nighttime gameplay, as the player will dive for fish in the daytime and then use those fish to make sushi in a restaurant at night. Moonlighter has a similar split daytime and nighttime mechanic.

In Moonlighter, players crawl dungeons and explore at nighttime, and then manage a shop during the day. The nighttime gameplay involves combat and general looting mechanics, while the daytime gameplay feels very much like a shop management sim as well as a crafting game.

Those who particularly enjoyed this split gameplay design in Dave the Diver—as well as those who enjoy the thought of combining dungeon crawling with management simulation—are sure to enjoy Moonlighter.

2) Pronty

Just keep swimming. Image via 18Light Game Ltd

Players who prefer the underwater diving segments of Dave the Diver are sure to enjoy a game such as indie title Pronty, which allows players to dive deep underwater to defend the city of Royla. There are a range of gameplay elements to enjoy in Pronty, such as fighting mutated sea creatures and deep sea exploration.

Pronty has also been described as a Metroidvania game, a term often used to describe games that combine the mechanics from the classic series Metroid and Castlevania. This makes it a suitable game for players who also enjoy those games as well as Dave the Diver.

3) The Sushi Spinnery

Sushi to go. Image via Kairosoft

On the other hand, there might be players out there who preferred the sushi bar management and cooking elements of Dave the Diver rather than the undersea adventures. If this is the case for you, then you are sure to find a lot to love about indie game The Sushi Spinnery.

As the name suggests, the game is all about handling your very own sushi bar. The simulation game allows you to design and cook your own sushi creations, build the reputation of your business, and take part in various restaurant competitions to earn money and attract customers.

4) Spiritfarer

To the afterlife, we go. Image via Thunder Lotus Games

Spiritfarer is a game about the dead, but don’t be put off if you think that might be a little too depressing for you. Despite the serious subject matter, Spiritfarer is a cozy and relaxing game that is easy to get lost in, like Dave the Diver.

Spiritfarer revolves around a character called Stella, who is appointed the role of the Spiritfarer. Her job is to ferry the spirits of the dead to the afterlife while also granting them their last wishes. The spirit’s needs must be met by the player, leading to gameplay that includes collecting materials and building various items for the spirits.

The main genre of Spiritfarer is management simulation, though there are elements of seafaring, similar to the ocean themes in Dave the Diver.

5) Moonglow Bay

For fishing enthusiasts. Image via Bunnyhug

While we are on the topic of ocean vibes, this next game is the perfect choice if that’s the element of Dave the Diver you enjoyed most.

In Moonglow Bay, you take on the role of a newbie fishing angler in a small town on the verge of bankruptcy called Moonglow Bay. As you progress through the game, you’ll begin to realize that secrets are lurking beneath the waters of the bay, similar to how you can start to unravel mysteries as you continue to dive in Dave the Diver.

Moonglow Bay is mostly a cozy fishing game, but you’ll also be able to cook the fish you have caught, or take them to the aquarium to display them there. An RPG with a comforting vibe, Moonglow Bay is a must for fans of the coziness and the fishing/ocean themes of Dave the Diver.

6) Abzû

A diver’s paradise. Image via Giant Squid

As the name suggests, diving is a big part of Dave the Diver. If the diving mechanics are the most fun for you as a player, then you’ll want to give Abzû a try.

Abzû is a diving game where you explore various underwater environments. Although you’re tasked with restoring underwater life via the use of sonar calls, the game pretty much gives you free rein to do whatever you want.

Whether you want to dive into open water to observe animal life or explore ancient ruins or underwater caverns, the choice is yours. Abzû gives you the diving element of Dave the Diver, but with a lot more freedom.

7) Bear and Breakfast

Just a simple bear with big dreams. Image via Gummy Cat

We’re going back to the management simulation of Dave the Diver with this next game suggestion. Bear and Breakfast is another cozy game that puts you in charge of a bed and breakfast. You’ll need to build your bed and breakfast from scratch and customize the rooms to attract customers to your business. You also play as a bear. Who says that bears can’t have prominent roles in bed and breakfast management? Not this game.

8) Subnautica

Dive to survive. Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment.

Going back to the diving elements of Dave the Diver, Subnautica is another diving game set in an open-world ocean that offers undersea exploration with resource management elements.

You play as a spaceship crash survivor named Ryley Robinson, whose ship crashes into a completely oceanic planet. To survive, you’ll need to collect resources and build different kinds of items—such as tools, submersibles, and bases—to survive.

Subnautica is a bit like the diving and underwater gameplay sections of Dave the Diver, but on an extreme level, making it a great choice for those who wanted more from the underwater parts of the game.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more