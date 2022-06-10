Netflix is bringing Spiritfarer to mobile platforms

The darling indie title Spiritfarer is making its way to mobile platforms by way of Netflix, the streaming giant announced today as part of its Netflix Geeked celebration. A release date was not revealed, but the timetable is “soon.”

In Spiritfarer, the player takes the reins of Stella, who takes over the Spiritfarer role for the mythological figure Charon. You collect spirits and resources while ferrying the spirits of the deceased to the afterlife, filling the needs of the spirits on board, and adding additions and accommodations as needed.

Spiritfarer: It's a cozy management game about dying, and it's coming to mobile for the first time on Netflix this year. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/bUCdYMTQAw — Netflix Geeked is playing Poinpy #GeekedWeek (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2022

The game, developed and published by Thunder Lotus Games for consoles and PC, received critical acclaim for its gameplay, storytelling, and music, and was praised for how it dealt with themes like loss and grief. It was nominated for over 50 different awards and officially sold 1 million copies by the end of 2021.

Netflix announced its plans to build a mobile gaming library in November 2021, debuting the service with titles like Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3: The Game, before growing its collection with titles like Hextech Mayhem.

During today’s Game Showcase, Netflix announced a collection of other new games like POINPY, Raji, an official The Queen’s Gambit chess game, Lucky Luna, and Wild Things. Following the end of the showcase, Netflix promised that there would be over 50 titles in total on their mobile gaming platform.