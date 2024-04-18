Dave the Diver White Trevally location and how to catch

If you’re wondering where to find a White Trevally in the underwater depths of Dave the Diver, chances are you have been assigned the Reticent Girl side mission. Well, completing the mission gets you the very useful Bug Net, so let’s check it off our list, shall we?

Where to find White Trevally in Dave the Diver

Net them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

White Trevallies are a medium-depth fish in Dave the Diver which are usually found swimming in groups of two or three. They can be located at depths between 50 and 130 meters, but I have more often found them nearer to 130 meters.

Look inside caves and under horizontal structures. They don’t usually swim out in the open like Sharks and other hostile species do. I’d recommend taking the middle or last lane to go straight down as this route almost always hits a cave with White Trevallies for you to catch—right before the Blue Hole Depths start.

How to catch White Trevally in Dave the Diver

Thankfully, catching a White Trevally isn’t as difficult as spotting one in Dave the Diver. It’s a timid species, so it will try to flee whenever you close the gap.

The most basic way to catch a White Trevally is to use your Harpoon Gun to damage it until a minigame appears. Win the minigame to capture it successfully. Another way to catch the fish is to use an Assault Rifle to kill it, but this may reduce its rank. The more damage you deal to a fish, the lesser its rank becomes.

If you are worried about serving high-quality sushi, maintain the ranks of fish you capture. To do so, you have to try and capture fishes while doing minimal damage. The Net Gun is the most convenient way to capture fish without damaging them. You can use it on the White Trevally to capture multiple of them. You can also use Steel Sensor Traps in place of a Net Gun. Steel Sensor Traps can be purchased via the Cobra Shop.

Once you have enough White Trevall, you can cook the White Trevally Kombu Ochazuke recipe for the girl, blow her mind, and earn the Bug Net in Dave the Diver.

