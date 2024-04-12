How to unlock Cobra’s Shop in Dave the Diver

Diving into the Blue Hole, exploring the underwater world, and hunting down the finest fish for Bancho’s Shushi shop can be very dangerous, especially if you run out of supplies during your mission.

You can access weapon upgrades, oxygen supplies, and many more items underwater, but there’s no guarantee you’ll find the items you’re looking for, as the loot changes with every dive.

Cobra’s Shop in Dave the Diver helps you enhance your chances of survival by letting you purchase three items a day. It even lets you sell valuable resources for money you can spend on improving your diving gear. So, here’s how to unlock and use Cobra’s Shop.

When does Cobra’s Premium Shop unlock in Dave the Diver?

Cobra takes your underwater treasures and gives you good money for them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After completing a few missions in the first chapter, Traces of the Sea People, Cobra asks you to retrieve drone parts from underwater near ocean currents. Once you complete the mission, wrap up your day with an evening shift at Bancho’s Sushi and return to diving the next morning, when Cobra lets you access Cobra’s Shop.

In Cobra’s Shop, you can purchase items like consumables, weapon upgrades, underwater scooters, and more that can help you in your underwater endeavors. Do you need some oxygen? Do you want more mobility underwater to get out of tricky situations? The shop has you covered.

You can also sell items like Pearl (that the dolphins gift you in the early-game), large gold items, and anything valuable to Cobra at his shop to get gold. You can sell many underwater items or use them to craft weapons. Still, we recommend you refrain from selling all your crafting items and keep a few in your inventory, as collecting them underwater is challenging, and you never know when you might need them.

Aside from items you might use for crafting, you’re free to sell off any precious valuables whose sole purpose is to sell them to Cobra’s shop. Pay attention to the item description, as it tells you whether the item is useful for crafting or whether its only purpose is selling it to Cobra.

Remember, Cobra’s Shop is only open in the morning and afternoon, and you must use the items you buy on your next dive, otherwise they will expire. Once you learn how to use the shop, it’s time to catch some Tuna to earn money.

