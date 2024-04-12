Dave the Diver Tuna location and how to catch

The Tuna species is crucial in the indie fishing and sushi-making adventure Dave The Diver. But it’s an uncommon fish, so if you are looking, here’s where to find and how to catch some Tuna.

Where to find Tuna in Dave The Diver

The party to look out for. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately, Tuna aren’t a regular spawn in any of Dave The Diver’s diverse regions, so predicting its location can be a headache. You won’t find the species while exploring the deep waters in the early game. Players are first introduced to them with the Tuna Party event, scheduled a couple of days after the Jellyfish Party.

If you have received the notification for the Tuna Party in your mail already, kudos—you can now catch some delicious Tuna and serve it in your sushi restaurant.

Tuna don’t spawn in definite locations, but I have almost always found a group of four to five every time I explored the shallows of Blue Hole during the Tuna Yacht Party. You may also find them in medium depths of up to 130 meters, but never beyond that. They are very recognizable, so you wouldn’t have to wonder much.

Unfortunately, I haven’t been able to find Tuna yet after the event ended, so it looks like they are a rare spawn after the party.

How to catch Tuna in Dave The Diver

Locating Tuna isn’t as big of a headache as catching them, so let’s get to the hard part.

Thankfully, right after you get the notification for the Tuna Party, Cobra will offer a short tutorial about the most efficient way to catch the fish in Dave The Diver. It involves using Steel Sensor Traps in their route and a Salvage Drone to carry the caught fish out. One Steel Sensor Trap can catch up to two Tuna, so it’s a good deal.

The Salvage Drone is your best friend. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately, the Salvage Drone is limited as you can only call it once at level one. A level two upgrade costs you over 6,000 Gold, which isn’t the kind of expense you’d want to bear over suit and oxygen upgrades in the early game.

Thankfully, you can kill Tuna with your guns and melee attacks. But it takes a lot of time and patience to take them down. You can trap them with Steel Sensor Traps and hit them with weapons and melee until they die and harvest the meat. You can also use a Trigger Bomb Trap to damage them greatly.

Like other fishes in Dave The Diver, you can keep hitting them with melee and weapons without trapping them and killing them in the process, but this method greatly tests your patience.

Damaging Tuna reduces the rank of the fish, but if you don’t care about rank, you can get a lot of meat out of this process. I embraced all these techniques to get as much Tuna as possible before the party and earned a profit of 9,000 Gold.

As you advance in Dave The Diver, you can unlock weapons like the Small Net Gun to catch and salvage multiple live Tuna. You can also breed Tuna in the Fish Farm, which unlocks after you complete A Noisy Customer side mission, making supply easier.

