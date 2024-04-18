Dave the Diver Jellyfish all locations and how to catch

Dave the Diver has all sorts of fish and creatures to catch and serve as delicious sushi in your restaurant, including various types of Jellyfish—and we can tell you where to find them all.

Events will be held at the Sushi Restaurant periodically in Dave the Diver, where particular types of dishes are more popular, and the Jellyfish event is the first players encounter—so gathering as many of the creatures as possible is worthwhile.

If you’re on the hunt for Jellyfish and want to know where to find and how to catch them, read on for everything you need to know.

All Jellyfish locations in Dave the Diver

Wibble wobble. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Jellyfish are found at the starting depth of 0-50m in the Blue Hole Shallows and reside across the Blue Hole and in the Glacial area unlocked later in the story.

There are seven types of Jellyfish in Dave the Diver in total, with the eighth, the Phantom Jellyfish, a boss you fight at the end of chapter six. You can see where all Jellyfish can be found in the table below.

Name Depth Time Barrel Jellyfish 0-50m Day Fried Egg Jellyfish 0-50m Day Box Jellyfish 0-50m Night White Spotted Jellyfish 50-130m Day Comb Jellyfish 130-250m Day Blood-belly Comb Jellyfish 130-250m Day Lion’s Mane Jellyfish Glacial Area Day Phantom Jellyfish (Boss) Glacial Area (Chapter 6) Day

How to catch Jellyfish in Dave the Diver

Nothing but net. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can catch some Jellyfish by killing them with weapons, but the best way to capture Jellyfish is by using a Net Gun or a Hush Dart Gun. These can be purchased from Duff’s Weapon Shop or found in crates while diving.

When you catch a Jellyfish in anet, approach it and hold the interact button (E on PC, X on Xbox, square on PlayStation, X on Nintendo Switch). When hit with a Hush Dart, wait for it to fall asleep and hold the interact button after approaching it.

Be careful when trying to capture Blood-belly Comb Jellyfish because they will explode when approaching you. You can’t catch without a Net or Hush Dart, in my experience, so be prepared if you’re hunting them down for dishes.

Once you unlock the Fish Farm, you won’t need to worry about capturing Jellyfish anymore when you have at least two of each type living on the farm because they breed and can be sent to the Sushi Restaurant when required.

