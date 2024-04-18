A group of Fried Egg Jellyfish in Dave the Diver
Dave the Diver

Dave the Diver Jellyfish all locations and how to catch

Jellyfishing, jellyfishing!
Josh Challies
|
Published: Apr 18, 2024 05:06 am

Dave the Diver has all sorts of fish and creatures to catch and serve as delicious sushi in your restaurant, including various types of Jellyfish—and we can tell you where to find them all.

Events will be held at the Sushi Restaurant periodically in Dave the Diver, where particular types of dishes are more popular, and the Jellyfish event is the first players encounter—so gathering as many of the creatures as possible is worthwhile.

If you’re on the hunt for Jellyfish and want to know where to find and how to catch them, read on for everything you need to know.

All Jellyfish locations in Dave the Diver

A fish farm in Dave the Diver showing Box Jellyfish.
Jellyfish are found at the starting depth of 0-50m in the Blue Hole Shallows and reside across the Blue Hole and in the Glacial area unlocked later in the story.

There are seven types of Jellyfish in Dave the Diver in total, with the eighth, the Phantom Jellyfish, a boss you fight at the end of chapter six. You can see where all Jellyfish can be found in the table below.

NameDepthTime
Barrel Jellyfish0-50mDay
Fried Egg Jellyfish0-50mDay
Box Jellyfish0-50mNight
White Spotted Jellyfish50-130mDay
Comb Jellyfish130-250mDay
Blood-belly Comb Jellyfish130-250mDay
Lion’s Mane JellyfishGlacial AreaDay
Phantom Jellyfish (Boss)Glacial Area (Chapter 6)Day

How to catch Jellyfish in Dave the Diver

A Jellyfish in Dave the Diver caught in a net.
You can catch some Jellyfish by killing them with weapons, but the best way to capture Jellyfish is by using a Net Gun or a Hush Dart Gun. These can be purchased from Duff’s Weapon Shop or found in crates while diving.

When you catch a Jellyfish in anet, approach it and hold the interact button (E on PC, X on Xbox, square on PlayStation, X on Nintendo Switch). When hit with a Hush Dart, wait for it to fall asleep and hold the interact button after approaching it.

Be careful when trying to capture Blood-belly Comb Jellyfish because they will explode when approaching you. You can’t catch without a Net or Hush Dart, in my experience, so be prepared if you’re hunting them down for dishes.

Once you unlock the Fish Farm, you won’t need to worry about capturing Jellyfish anymore when you have at least two of each type living on the farm because they breed and can be sent to the Sushi Restaurant when required.

