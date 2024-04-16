Dave the Diver: Best dishes to serve during the Jellyfish event

Periodic events take place in Dave the Diver, orientating around a specific theme in the Sushi Restaurant, and the first you encounter is the Jellyfish event—and we can tell you the best dishes to serve.

Events in Dave the Diver encourage players to create a menu focused on the theme, and they can be the perfect way to boost your income, particularly if you are just getting started.

Any Jellyfish dish can be served in Dave the Diver on the night of the event, but some are considerably better than others. If you want to know the best dishes, read on.

Best Jellyfish Party dishes in Dave the Diver

Wibble wobble. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We’ve outlined the best Jellyfish dishes in Dave the Diver below, including the base price and the required ingredients. Don’t forget to enhance dishes to increase the money you receive for selling them.

The best Jellyfish dish is the Phantom Jellyfish Jelly, but this requires defeating the boss to obtain the meat. Similarly, Seasoned Jellyfish is a good option but requires Garlic and Black Coral.

If you are early in Dave the Diver, stick to the simple recipes that only require Jellyfish to make. Make sure you enhance them to maximize their worth, otherwise it’s a waste.

Name Price (Base) Ingredients Phantom Jellyfish Jelly 700 1x Phantom Jellyfish Meat

3x Agar

3x Buckbean Seasoned Jellyfish 400 5x Barrel Jellyfish

5x Fried Egg Jellyfish

2x Garlic

2x Black Coral Seagrapes Jellyfish Sushi 225 1x Sea Grape

1x White Spotted Jellyfish

1x Salt Box Jellyfish Sushi 55 1x Box Jellyfish Blood-belly Comb Jelly Sushi 50 1x Blood-belly Comb Jellyfish Comb Jelly Sushi 45 1x Comb Jelly White Spotted Jellyfish Sushi 18 1x White Spotted Jellyfish Barrel Jellyfish Sushi 15 1x Barrel Jellyfish Fried Egg Jellyfish Sushi 15 1x Fried Egg Jellyfish

