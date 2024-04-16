Dave the Diver: Best dishes to serve during the Jellyfish event

Periodic events take place in Dave the Diver, orientating around a specific theme in the Sushi Restaurant, and the first you encounter is the Jellyfish event—and we can tell you the best dishes to serve.
Events in Dave the Diver encourage players to create a menu focused on the theme, and they can be the perfect way to boost your income, particularly if you are just getting started.
Any Jellyfish dish can be served in Dave the Diver on the night of the event, but some are considerably better than others. If you want to know the best dishes, read on.
Best Jellyfish Party dishes in Dave the Diver
We’ve outlined the best Jellyfish dishes in Dave the Diver below, including the base price and the required ingredients. Don’t forget to enhance dishes to increase the money you receive for selling them.
The best Jellyfish dish is the Phantom Jellyfish Jelly, but this requires defeating the boss to obtain the meat. Similarly, Seasoned Jellyfish is a good option but requires Garlic and Black Coral.
If you are early in Dave the Diver, stick to the simple recipes that only require Jellyfish to make. Make sure you enhance them to maximize their worth, otherwise it’s a waste.
|Name
|Price (Base)
|Ingredients
|Phantom Jellyfish Jelly
|700
|1x Phantom Jellyfish Meat
3x Agar
3x Buckbean
|Seasoned Jellyfish
|400
|5x Barrel Jellyfish
5x Fried Egg Jellyfish
2x Garlic
2x Black Coral
|Seagrapes Jellyfish Sushi
|225
|1x Sea Grape
1x White Spotted Jellyfish
1x Salt
|Box Jellyfish Sushi
|55
|1x Box Jellyfish
|Blood-belly Comb Jelly Sushi
|50
|1x Blood-belly Comb Jellyfish
|Comb Jelly Sushi
|45
|1x Comb Jelly
|White Spotted Jellyfish Sushi
|18
|1x White Spotted Jellyfish
|Barrel Jellyfish Sushi
|15
|1x Barrel Jellyfish
|Fried Egg Jellyfish Sushi
|15
|1x Fried Egg Jellyfish