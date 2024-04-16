A fish farm in Dave the Diver showing Box Jellyfish.
Dave the Diver: Best dishes to serve during the Jellyfish event

I don't think you're ready for this jelly.
Periodic events take place in Dave the Diver, orientating around a specific theme in the Sushi Restaurant, and the first you encounter is the Jellyfish event—and we can tell you the best dishes to serve.

Events in Dave the Diver encourage players to create a menu focused on the theme, and they can be the perfect way to boost your income, particularly if you are just getting started.

Any Jellyfish dish can be served in Dave the Diver on the night of the event, but some are considerably better than others. If you want to know the best dishes, read on.

Best Jellyfish Party dishes in Dave the Diver

The Marinca card for Comb Jellyfish in Dave the Diver.
We’ve outlined the best Jellyfish dishes in Dave the Diver below, including the base price and the required ingredients. Don’t forget to enhance dishes to increase the money you receive for selling them.

The best Jellyfish dish is the Phantom Jellyfish Jelly, but this requires defeating the boss to obtain the meat. Similarly, Seasoned Jellyfish is a good option but requires Garlic and Black Coral.

If you are early in Dave the Diver, stick to the simple recipes that only require Jellyfish to make. Make sure you enhance them to maximize their worth, otherwise it’s a waste.

NamePrice (Base)Ingredients
Phantom Jellyfish Jelly7001x Phantom Jellyfish Meat
3x Agar
3x Buckbean
Seasoned Jellyfish4005x Barrel Jellyfish
5x Fried Egg Jellyfish
2x Garlic
2x Black Coral
Seagrapes Jellyfish Sushi2251x Sea Grape
1x White Spotted Jellyfish
1x Salt
Box Jellyfish Sushi551x Box Jellyfish
Blood-belly Comb Jelly Sushi501x Blood-belly Comb Jellyfish
Comb Jelly Sushi451x Comb Jelly
White Spotted Jellyfish Sushi181x White Spotted Jellyfish
Barrel Jellyfish Sushi151x Barrel Jellyfish
Fried Egg Jellyfish Sushi151x Fried Egg Jellyfish
