All Dave the Diver bosses, listed

Dave the Diver isn’t just about catching fish and managing the Sushi Restaurant, there are also several bosses to defeat. We’ve listed them all here.

Bosses in Dave the Diver come in several forms, with some appearing during story progression and others being optional bosses tied to side quests—so you don’t have to face and defeat every boss to complete the main story.

If you want to complete the Marinca, however, and unlock all of the trophies in the game, you have to defeat all the bosses. We’ve got all the details you need here.

Every boss in Dave the Diver

Bosses to be found. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 14 bosses to beat in Dave the Diver, ranging from hungry sharks to prehistoric beasts.

Bosses in Dave the Diver are unlocked periodically and aren’t always uncovered by simply exploring, so be sure to keep an eye out for any visitors who interact with you and provide side quests or hints.

You can see a full list of the bosses below, including where they are found. We’ve also marked where each boss appears during story progression, where applicable.

Name Location Time of Day Clione Queen Blue Hole Depths Day Giant Gadon Glacial Passage (Chapter 5) N/A Giant Squid Blue Hole Medium Depth Day Giant Wolf Eel Blue Hole Depths Day Goblin Shark Blue Hole Depths (Chapter 3) Day Great White Shark Klaus Blue Hole Shallows Night (Stormy) Helicoprion Third Glacial Cave Day John Watson Story Progress N/A Kronosaurus Hydrothermal Vents Day Lusca Blue Hole Medium Depth Night (Stormy) Mantis Shrimp Blue Hole Shallows Night (Stormy) Phantom Jellyfish Second Glacial Cave (Chapter 6) Day Truck Hermit Crab Blue Hole Shallows Night (Stormy) Yawie Divine Tree Control Room Day

