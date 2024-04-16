The Wolf Eel boss in Dave the Diver.
All Dave the Diver bosses, listed

Dave the Diver isn’t just about catching fish and managing the Sushi Restaurant, there are also several bosses to defeat. We’ve listed them all here.

Bosses in Dave the Diver come in several forms, with some appearing during story progression and others being optional bosses tied to side quests—so you don’t have to face and defeat every boss to complete the main story.

If you want to complete the Marinca, however, and unlock all of the trophies in the game, you have to defeat all the bosses. We’ve got all the details you need here.

Every boss in Dave the Diver

A screenshot of the Marinca page for Hydrothermal Vents in Dave the Diver.
Bosses to be found. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 14 bosses to beat in Dave the Diver, ranging from hungry sharks to prehistoric beasts.

Bosses in Dave the Diver are unlocked periodically and aren’t always uncovered by simply exploring, so be sure to keep an eye out for any visitors who interact with you and provide side quests or hints.

You can see a full list of the bosses below, including where they are found. We’ve also marked where each boss appears during story progression, where applicable.

NameLocationTime of Day
Clione QueenBlue Hole DepthsDay
Giant GadonGlacial Passage (Chapter 5)N/A
Giant SquidBlue Hole Medium DepthDay
Giant Wolf EelBlue Hole DepthsDay
Goblin SharkBlue Hole Depths (Chapter 3)Day
Great White Shark KlausBlue Hole ShallowsNight (Stormy)
HelicoprionThird Glacial CaveDay
John WatsonStory ProgressN/A
KronosaurusHydrothermal VentsDay
LuscaBlue Hole Medium DepthNight (Stormy)
Mantis ShrimpBlue Hole ShallowsNight (Stormy)
Phantom JellyfishSecond Glacial Cave (Chapter 6)Day
Truck Hermit CrabBlue Hole ShallowsNight (Stormy)
YawieDivine Tree Control RoomDay
