Dave the Diver Beluga location and how to catch

With this whale by his side, Dave the Diver can safely tackle any underwater challenge.

Balancing two gigs is always a challenge, especially when one involves running a bustling sushi joint, and the other entails battling colossal sea creatures. Luckily, Dave the Diver‘s got a couple of friends to get him by – and no, I don’t mean Duff, Bancho, and Cobra. Beluga is the best pet a man with Dave’s profession can get, and one that, unlike GYAOs, doesn’t constantly demand attention. In this guide, I’ll show you how to find and cure the Beluga in Dave the Diver.

How to find the Beluga in Dave the Diver

Let’s get to work. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the Beluga injured in the Glacial Area in Dave the Diver. To cure him, follow the Antarctic Octopus until he’s cornered and drops the antidote.

Before diving into the Glacial Area, make sure your diving gear can handle depths of up to 500 meters. You can find the Beluga in the maze on the west side of the map, nestled amidst the icy depths.

Enter the maze area and keep your eyes peeled for the Beluga lying on the icy floor. When you find it, a mission to save the Beluga from the clutches of an Antarctic Octopus begins.

How to catch the Antarctic Octopus in Dave the Diver

She needs our help. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As the Antarctic Octopus responsible for the whale’s plight appears, a thrilling chase ensues. This chase is filled with obstacles like falling icicles and poisonous ink puffs, so stay focused to avoid losing sight of the octopus as it tries to escape.

Your objective is to corner the octopus, preventing it from slipping away. Once you’ve caught up, the pivotal moment arrives with the choice to either Harvest or Rescue the octopus.

Should you Harvest or Rescue the Antarctic Octopus in Dave the Diver?

Thanks, Octo-bud. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you choose to rescue the Antarctic Octopus, you can get valuable rewards. At the end of the day, the octopus relinquishes the Antarctic Octopus Antidote along with a Jade Fish Statue. With these treasures in hand, head back to the Beluga you found in the maze.

How to heal the Beluga in Dave the Diver

Once you get there, apply the Antarctic Octopus Antidote to the weak Beluga to bring it back to full health in Dave the Diver.

For your bravery, you get 1000 gold and 50 likes. Plus, the rescued Beluga makes a comeback in a quest to help you find the control room during chapter six.

