How to raise GYAOS in Dave the Diver

GYAO is an adorable and delightful replica of the Tamagotchi minigame in Dave the Diver.

When sushi-making stresses you out in Dave the Diver, escape to the pocket-sized pet game on your phone. It’s thrilling at first, but your inner completionist soon wants to unlock every GYAO evolution. But you can’t choose evolutions. Instead, you have to master every GYAO mechanic to get the desired outcome. In this guide, I’ll show you how to unlock and raise your GYAO to unlock every evolution.

How to unlock GYAO in Dave the Diver

To unlock the GYAO minigame, you have to complete the Stormy Night side quest from Sato. You can get this side quest during chapter three of Dave the Diver.

Once you complete this side quest, minigames are unlocked. You can get your first GYAO by opening your phone and navigating to the minigames section. The second option from the top is GYAO.

How to take care of your GYAO in Dave the Diver

Much like Tamagotchi, GYAOs are demanding. Once you open the game, it’s time to care for your GYAO in Dave the Diver.

Here’s every option you can find in this minigame and what it means:

Feed: Ensure your Gyao is well-fed by maintaining a sufficient food supply. Keep an eye on the bottom right for any mess your GYAO may leave behind. Light: Remember to toggle the light off at night to prevent your GYAO from falling ill. A healthy Gyo is a happy GYAO. Play: Clicking on this button will start a playful interaction with your GYAO. Keep playing until your GYAO is fully entertained. Medicine: It’s time for some TLC when the purple icon appears. Administer medicine to cure any ailments. Clean Up: Keep your GYAO’s habitat tidy by using this function to clear away any messes. Warning Icon: This ominous symbol signals trouble. Check that your GYAO is well-fed, healthy, and has a clean environment to ensure its well-being. Manage: This is your go-to tab for monitoring your Gyo’s vital stats. Keep an eye on hunger, affection, and overall health. Discipline: A gentle disciplinary tap may be in order if your GYAO starts acting out without reason. Memories: You can check the memories of departed GYAOs in this section. Options: Customize your GYAO experience by toggling notifications on or off according to your preferences.

How to raise every GYAO in Dave the Diver

GYAOs grow from tiny Roes to fully evolved fish as you play. Here’s every evolution stage in Dave the Diver:

Roe Fry Orange Fish or Blue Fish First evolution Second evolution

The first two growth stages are always the same, but how you treat and care for your GYAO influences their third, fourth, and fifth stages.

How to get a Blue Fish and all evolutions

To get the Blue Fish, avoid maxing out the Affection bar in the fry and small fish stages.

Yellowfin Puffer: Only requires two Food points

Only requires two Food points Ribbon Eel: Requires two Food points, one Affection points, and nine Discipline points.

Requires two Food points, one Affection points, and nine Discipline points. Blue Humphead Parrotfish: Requires one Food point and three Affection points.

Requires one Food point and three Affection points. Lemon Shark : Requires four Food points, three Affection points, and nine Discipline points.

: Requires four Food points, three Affection points, and nine Discipline points. Devil Fish: Requires four Food points

Requires four Food points Great Hammerhead Shark : Requires two Food points and two Affection points.

: Requires two Food points and two Affection points. Orca: Requires four Food points, Four Affection points, and eighteen Discipline points.

How to get an Orange Fish and all evolutions

To get the Orange Fish, max out the Affection bar in the fry and small fish stages.

Green Sea Turtle: Requires two Food points, two Affection points, and less than nine discipline points.

Requires two Food points, two Affection points, and less than nine discipline points. Indo-Pacific Bottlenose Dolphin: Requires four Food points, four Affection points, and less than nine discipline points.

Requires four Food points, four Affection points, and less than nine discipline points. Beluga : Requires four Food points, four Affection points, and nine discipline points.

: Requires four Food points, four Affection points, and nine discipline points. Manatee : Requires two Food points, two Affection points, and nine discipline points.

: Requires two Food points, two Affection points, and nine discipline points. Stubby Squid: Only requires one Food point

Only requires one Food point Trumpetfish : Only requires one Food point

: Only requires one Food point Whale Shark: Requires four Food points, four Affection points, and eighteen discipline points.

You unlock the GYAO Master achievement by raising and caring for five GYAO until they reach their final evolution form. Once a GYAO reaches its final form, just start over and try different combinations to get a new result.

