Dave the Diver trophy list: All trophies and achievements

Dave the Diver was one of 2023’s biggest hits and continues to spread across platforms, providing trophies and achievements to earn along the way—and we’ve got the full list.

Dave the Diver splashed onto PlayStation on April 16, bringing the title to a whole new audience—especially as it’s included in the PS Plus catalog for the month.

A new game means new trophies to earn, and Dave the Diver has them in abundance. Read on to see the full list.

All Dave the Diver trophies

Plenty to do. Image via MintRocket

There are 43 trophies to earn in Dave the Diver, including the coveted Platinum trophy that requires you to earn the 42 other trophies.

Many trophies can be earned through story progression, while some come with upgrades or are unlocked by side quests.

You can see all the trophies below, along with their description and rarity.

Name Details PlayStation Rarity THE BEST DIVER Collect all other trophies. Platinum A Peaceful Blue Hole Watch the ending credits. Gold Creature Hunter Defeat all bosses. Gold Achoo! Enter the Glacial Area for the first time. Silver Weapon Collector Collect all blueprints. Silver Catman Feed the cat 20 times. Silver Blacksmith Helper Sell 200 items at workshop. Silver Professional Farmer Install sprinklers in the garden. Silver GYAO! Master Raise five GYAO! Silver Strange Fish Capture 5 FishMon. Silver Dev Killer Wipe out all the developers. Silver My Wonderful Rice Field! Expand rice field to maximum. Silver My Wonderful Field! Expand vegetable field to maximum. Silver God of Lightning Catch a fish with Mjolnir. Silver Leadership Train employees to level 20. Silver Cooksta Influencer Reach Diamond rank in Cooksta. Silver Artisan’s Flame Research 30 new dishes. Silver Manager Form a Bancho Sushi branch restaurant. Silver Bancho Sushi is Back! Fix the Sushi Restaurant. Bronze Undersea Gunslinger Complete the gun tutorial. Bronze New Undersea Friend Complete the dolphin’s request. Bronze Better Equipment Make your first equipment upgrade. Bronze Undersea Civilization! Discover the under-sea village. Bronze Deep-sea Diver Enter the Deep Sea for the first time. Bronze Culinary Researcher Research five new dishes. Bronze Culinary Master Enhance five dishes. Bronze Shop’s Lookin’ Good! Purchase your first interior item. Bronze Influencer Reach Bronze Level in Cooksta. Bronze Scrap Metal Collector Pick up 100 items. Bronze Angry Shark! Catch your first shark. Bronze Dave the Sniper Catch 10 fish with a Sniper Rifle. Bronze Mister Melee Catch 20 fish with melee weapons. Bronze Saved Dave! Bring Dave back from the brink of death. Bronze A Dark and Cold Place Discover the Glacial Passage. Bronze Momo’s Secret Get to know Momo a little better. Bronze Dumplings in the Water Open Mima’s restaurant. Bronze The Seaweed is Growing! Open Gumo’s seaweed farm. Bronze Feeble Blacksmith Open Duwa’s workshop. Bronze Arms Craftsman Enhance a gun three times. Bronze Sea People Historian Capture all the Sea People murals. Bronze Predator of the Blue Hole Catch 300 fish. Bronze Ration Eater Eat Rations. Bronze Photographer Take 10 photos at Photo Spots. Bronze A Bancho Sushi Regular Achieve Platinum rank in Cooksta Bronze

