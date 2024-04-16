The undersea village and villagers in Dave the Diver.
Dave the Diver trophy list: All trophies and achievements

Gotta catch 'em all.
Dave the Diver was one of 2023’s biggest hits and continues to spread across platforms, providing trophies and achievements to earn along the way—and we’ve got the full list.

Dave the Diver splashed onto PlayStation on April 16, bringing the title to a whole new audience—especially as it’s included in the PS Plus catalog for the month.

A new game means new trophies to earn, and Dave the Diver has them in abundance. Read on to see the full list.

All Dave the Diver trophies

Bancho the chef in Dave the Diver.
There are 43 trophies to earn in Dave the Diver, including the coveted Platinum trophy that requires you to earn the 42 other trophies.

Many trophies can be earned through story progression, while some come with upgrades or are unlocked by side quests.

You can see all the trophies below, along with their description and rarity.

NameDetailsPlayStation Rarity
THE BEST DIVERCollect all other trophies.Platinum
A Peaceful Blue HoleWatch the ending credits.Gold
Creature HunterDefeat all bosses.Gold
Achoo!Enter the Glacial Area for the first time.Silver
Weapon CollectorCollect all blueprints.Silver
CatmanFeed the cat 20 times.Silver
Blacksmith HelperSell 200 items at workshop.Silver
Professional FarmerInstall sprinklers in the garden.Silver
GYAO! MasterRaise five GYAO!Silver
Strange FishCapture 5 FishMon.Silver
Dev KillerWipe out all the developers.Silver
My Wonderful Rice Field!Expand rice field to maximum.Silver
My Wonderful Field!Expand vegetable field to maximum.Silver
God of LightningCatch a fish with Mjolnir.Silver
LeadershipTrain employees to level 20.Silver
Cooksta InfluencerReach Diamond rank in Cooksta.Silver
Artisan’s FlameResearch 30 new dishes.Silver
ManagerForm a Bancho Sushi branch restaurant.Silver
Bancho Sushi is Back!Fix the Sushi Restaurant.Bronze
Undersea GunslingerComplete the gun tutorial.Bronze
New Undersea FriendComplete the dolphin’s request.Bronze
Better EquipmentMake your first equipment upgrade.Bronze
Undersea Civilization!Discover the under-sea village.Bronze
Deep-sea DiverEnter the Deep Sea for the first time.Bronze
Culinary ResearcherResearch five new dishes.Bronze
Culinary MasterEnhance five dishes.Bronze
Shop’s Lookin’ Good!Purchase your first interior item.Bronze
InfluencerReach Bronze Level in Cooksta.Bronze
Scrap Metal CollectorPick up 100 items.Bronze
Angry Shark!Catch your first shark.Bronze
Dave the SniperCatch 10 fish with a Sniper Rifle.Bronze
Mister MeleeCatch 20 fish with melee weapons.Bronze
Saved Dave!Bring Dave back from the brink of death.Bronze
A Dark and Cold PlaceDiscover the Glacial Passage.Bronze
Momo’s SecretGet to know Momo a little better.Bronze
Dumplings in the WaterOpen Mima’s restaurant.Bronze
The Seaweed is Growing!Open Gumo’s seaweed farm.Bronze
Feeble BlacksmithOpen Duwa’s workshop.Bronze
Arms CraftsmanEnhance a gun three times.Bronze
Sea People HistorianCapture all the Sea People murals.Bronze
Predator of the Blue HoleCatch 300 fish.Bronze
Ration EaterEat Rations.Bronze
PhotographerTake 10 photos at Photo Spots.Bronze
A Bancho Sushi RegularAchieve Platinum rank in CookstaBronze
