Dave the Diver trophy list: All trophies and achievements

Dave the Diver was one of 2023’s biggest hits and continues to spread across platforms, providing trophies and achievements to earn along the way—and we’ve got the full list.
Dave the Diver splashed onto PlayStation on April 16, bringing the title to a whole new audience—especially as it’s included in the PS Plus catalog for the month.
A new game means new trophies to earn, and Dave the Diver has them in abundance. Read on to see the full list.
All Dave the Diver trophies
There are 43 trophies to earn in Dave the Diver, including the coveted Platinum trophy that requires you to earn the 42 other trophies.
Many trophies can be earned through story progression, while some come with upgrades or are unlocked by side quests.
You can see all the trophies below, along with their description and rarity.
|Name
|Details
|PlayStation Rarity
|THE BEST DIVER
|Collect all other trophies.
|Platinum
|A Peaceful Blue Hole
|Watch the ending credits.
|Gold
|Creature Hunter
|Defeat all bosses.
|Gold
|Achoo!
|Enter the Glacial Area for the first time.
|Silver
|Weapon Collector
|Collect all blueprints.
|Silver
|Catman
|Feed the cat 20 times.
|Silver
|Blacksmith Helper
|Sell 200 items at workshop.
|Silver
|Professional Farmer
|Install sprinklers in the garden.
|Silver
|GYAO! Master
|Raise five GYAO!
|Silver
|
|Strange Fish
|Capture 5 FishMon.
|Silver
|Dev Killer
|Wipe out all the developers.
|Silver
|My Wonderful Rice Field!
|Expand rice field to maximum.
|Silver
|My Wonderful Field!
|Expand vegetable field to maximum.
|Silver
|God of Lightning
|Catch a fish with Mjolnir.
|Silver
|Leadership
|Train employees to level 20.
|Silver
|Cooksta Influencer
|Reach Diamond rank in Cooksta.
|Silver
|Artisan’s Flame
|Research 30 new dishes.
|Silver
|Manager
|Form a Bancho Sushi branch restaurant.
|Silver
|Bancho Sushi is Back!
|Fix the Sushi Restaurant.
|Bronze
|
|Undersea Gunslinger
|Complete the gun tutorial.
|Bronze
|New Undersea Friend
|Complete the dolphin’s request.
|Bronze
|Better Equipment
|Make your first equipment upgrade.
|Bronze
|Undersea Civilization!
|Discover the under-sea village.
|Bronze
|Deep-sea Diver
|Enter the Deep Sea for the first time.
|Bronze
|Culinary Researcher
|Research five new dishes.
|Bronze
|Culinary Master
|Enhance five dishes.
|Bronze
|Shop’s Lookin’ Good!
|Purchase your first interior item.
|Bronze
|Influencer
|Reach Bronze Level in Cooksta.
|Bronze
|Scrap Metal Collector
|Pick up 100 items.
|Bronze
|
|Angry Shark!
|Catch your first shark.
|Bronze
|Dave the Sniper
|Catch 10 fish with a Sniper Rifle.
|Bronze
|Mister Melee
|Catch 20 fish with melee weapons.
|Bronze
|Saved Dave!
|Bring Dave back from the brink of death.
|Bronze
|A Dark and Cold Place
|Discover the Glacial Passage.
|Bronze
|Momo’s Secret
|Get to know Momo a little better.
|Bronze
|Dumplings in the Water
|Open Mima’s restaurant.
|Bronze
|The Seaweed is Growing!
|Open Gumo’s seaweed farm.
|Bronze
|Feeble Blacksmith
|Open Duwa’s workshop.
|Bronze
|Arms Craftsman
|Enhance a gun three times.
|Bronze
|Sea People Historian
|Capture all the Sea People murals.
|Bronze
|Predator of the Blue Hole
|Catch 300 fish.
|Bronze
|Ration Eater
|Eat Rations.
|Bronze
|Photographer
|Take 10 photos at Photo Spots.
|Bronze
|A Bancho Sushi Regular
|Achieve Platinum rank in Cooksta
|Bronze