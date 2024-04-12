How to get Mjolnir in Dave the Diver

There are all sorts of secrets and surprises to discover in Dave the Diver, including Thor’s trusty hammer Mjolnir—and we can tell you exactly how to get it.

Mjolnir is a tough weapon to acquire in Dave the Diver because the area it spawns is unlocked late into progression and is not guaranteed, so it may take several dives until you successfully get your hands on it.

Read on if you want to know how to get Mjolnir and how to unlock the God of Lightning achievement.

Where to find Mjolnir in Dave the Diver

Damn Frost Giants. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mjolnir is found only in the Glacial Area. But it is not a guaranteed spawn. It can spawn on either side of the region. Fortunately, I found it on the right side, so I didn’t need to worry about going through the tunnels on the opposite side.

Mjolnir can be found frozen inside a semi-transparent ice block, broken using the Diving Knife or another melee weapon. Be careful of aggressive fish in the area, though, as I had to kill a very angry stingray before I could get Mjolnir.

Break the ice to collect Mjolnir. A short minigame will start after you break the top half of the ice. You just need to hit the button prompt at the right time while holding onto the right trigger.

Once you beat the minigame, Mjolnir will automatically replace the melee weapon you had equipped.

How to get the God of Lightning achievement in Dave the Diver

Fried fish. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With Mjolnir equipped, you can charge a lightning attack and throw Thor’s weapons at fish.. When struck, electric damage will hit the fish and any nearby creatures—so be wary of triggering aggressive fish in the vicinity.

Aim Mjolnir in the direction you want to throw it, holding down the button to charge it, and release to throw. You may need to hit a fish several times for it to die and it may take a couple of attempts for the achievement to trigger.

I had to kill several fish with Mjolnir before the achievement popped, so keep trying and target the smaller fish in the area.

