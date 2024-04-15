How to complete Momo’s Secret achievement in Dave the Diver

Dave the Diver has plenty of secrets to uncover and even your adorable cat Momo is hiding things from you—but we’ll tell you exactly how you can uncover Momo’s Secret to earn the achievement.

Momo the cat is a beloved member of staff at the Sushi restaurant but doesn’t stick around to help in the evening. Instead, they disappear and return the next day, leaving a secret to be uncovered in Dave the Diver.

There’s an achievement tied directly to discovering the truth behind Momo’s nightly disappearances. If you want to know how to unlock the achievement, read on.

How to earn Momo’s Secret achievement in Dave the Diver

Here, Kitty Kitty. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To trigger the procedure to get the Momo’s Secret achievement, feed Momo Cat Food at the Sushi restaurant during the day. At night, Momo will disappear, so make sure you make daily trips to the Sushi restaurant to feed Momo.

After feeding Momo several times, a dialogue scene with Bancho will show where your chef informs you about Momo’s nightly disappearances. After closing the restaurant at night, an event will trigger where you follow Momo.

Momo must remain in view on the screen, but you can’t get too close because the minigame fails. Be careful of making noise when passing trees and through other obstacles because this can alert Momo to your presence.

After a short while, you will reach the end of the minigame and discover Momo’s Secret is that he is fathering a kitten. A short cutscene plays, with Mochi, the kitten, then moving to the Sushi restaurant with its mother.

Momo can now no longer be fed daily. Instead, you can feed Mochi once per day and help this little kitten grow big and strong. Despite being able to catch fresh fish daily, you still need to find tinned cat food on the ocean floor.

