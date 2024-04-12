How to get and use Cat Food in Dave the Diver

Of the many characters you encounter in Dave the Diver, none are as cute as Momo the Cat, and it’s your job to keep your restaurant mascot well-fed—but how do you get Cat Food? We’ve got the answer.

Dave the Diver has hours of entertainment with a long quest list, plenty of minigames, and a bunch of endgame content. Shortly after you start your restaurant, you encounter Momo the cat—and there’s a secret to uncover, too.

If you want to know how to get Cat Food to keep Momo happy, read on.

How to get Cat Food in Dave the Diver

Meow. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cat Food is found in Cooking Pots on the ocean floor while diving in Dave the Diver.

While adventuring beneath the waves and collecting fish in Dave the Diver, keep your eyes peeled for Cooking Pots. These can be found inside tunnels, on the edges of cliffs, and across the various diving spots.

When you open a Cooking Pot, there is a chance of finding Cat Food within. However, it is not guaranteed, and you might get other items like Mayonnaise, Salt, or other ingredients.

Fortunately, Cooking Pots are a common sight while diving in Dave the Diver, and it shouldn’t take too long to locate one with Cat Food inside.

How to use Cat Food in Dave the Diver

A fed cat is a happy cat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have found Cat Food to feed to Momo in Dave the Diver, you can feed the cute cat by returning to your Sushi Restaurant.

Momo is lying at the end of the bar during the day. At night time, when your restaurant opens for business, Momo leaves. You must visit the Sushi Restaurant before the evening to find and feed Momo.

Walk up to Momo and interact with the cat by hitting the prompt button (A/X on controller, spacebar on PC). In the pop-up that appears, hit feed and select Cat Food from the list that appears.

You can only feed Momo once a day, so be sure to plan a visit whenever you find more Cat Food to keep the cat happy.

