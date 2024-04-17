For a restaurant owner, Dave the Diver sure has an exciting hobby.

Being friends with the Sea People isn’t easy in Dave the Diver, especially when you find they use three switches to protect their control rooms. Your routine of catching all fish and learning to cook the best recipes is suddenly interrupted by a Lara Croft-like pursuit for relics. Luckily, you won’t have to track down all three switches on your own: a few friends you make along your journey as a diver are here to help you. In this guide, I’ll show you how to find the control room entrance in Dave the Diver.

Dave the Diver: The Divine Tree Control Room puzzle, explained

Thanks, ancestors. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find the Control Room in the Glacial Area, you must locate three doors and flip their switch. Your job is to activate these switches to access the Divine Tree Control Room.

Control Room’s first switch location in Dave the Diver

Gears rotate. Screenshot by Dot Esports King Long. Screenshot by Dot Esports Follow the beam. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find the first door in Dave the Diver, use the Stone Slab spell to open the doors and bring Suwam along to cast the spell.

In the passage, you run into rotating gears blocking your path. Swim straight into them to activate spikes on the floor and ceiling. Maneuver through them, grabbing Jade Marbles along the way.

Further down the path, you run into a giant pinball-like contraption. Your goal is to guide a boulder through the ice. To solve it, rotate the gears to adjust the bumpers and create a path. Experiment until the boulder drops down.

In the next room, align King Long’s statue with the mural behind it. Adjust gears to match the pose. Once aligned, activate the first switch to open the first lock and melt the ice above.

Follow the beam of light to exit and return to Sea People Village. All that’s left is to speak to Tenzhin to receive further instructions and rewards.

Control Room’s second switch location in Dave the Diver

A diver’s best friend. Screenshot by Dot Esports Careful with the icy spkes. Screenshot by Dot Esports Darn you, jellyfish. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A couple of days and one Beluga taming later, your journey to find the second switch to open the Divine Control Room in Dave the Diver begins.

Start your expedition on the boat and return to the Glacial Area using the mirror. Head down and take the left fork when the path splits. Follow it left, down, and right until you reach the Cave with the out-flowing current.

Dave can’t pass the current, but the rescued Beluga offers you a ride. Control the Beluga to dash and break obstacles, but keep an eye on its health, eating shrimp along the way to restore health.

Navigate through the cave and judge jellyfish by going over and under them. Break through all the ice walls until you reach the boss fight area.

Phantom Jellyfish boss fight

All tentacles and no bark. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On the Phantom Jellyfish boss fight, you remain on the Beluga and can only harm the Phantom Jellyfish when its red eye is revealed.

The Phantom Jellyfish begins by summoning black jellyfish that explode after a while (or on contact). Dodge them while awaiting your chance to strike.

Watch out for the Phantom Jellyfish’s strong current that pushes you backward and dodges the poisonous blobs it shoots. When close enough, use the Beluga’s dash to ram the Phantom Jellyfish’s eye.

Once you strike the red eye three times, the Phantom Jellyfish loses the fight. Head through the glowing door on the lower right to pull a lever, activating the second Divine Tree Control Room switch.

Control Room’s third switch location in Dave the Diver

Down the hole we go. Screenshot by Dot Esports Quick extra bonus. Screenshot by Dot Esports Hi buddy. Screenshot by Dot Esports Exclusive game mechanic. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you exit the ice tunnel, head down to the left side of the map where you’ll notice an alcove teeming with ancient creatures. Capture a snapshot of the Arandaspis tadpoles swimming in circles. Zoom out slightly to ensure all four are in the frame, then snap the picture.

Then, swim further down, navigate to the right, and be careful of the hostile fish patrolling the area. As you traverse to the other side, the terrain begins to slope upward. Continue until you spot Suwam by another door.

When ready, approach the door and select Accept to enter. Inside, you notice that there’s no water above, so our duo has to split up. Take charge of Suwam and Dave, toggling between them using the Switch button.

First, guide Dave to the switch on the right side of the screen, allowing Suwam to progress past the newly lowered stone slab. Then, control Suwam through the currents and rocks until you reach a lever. Pull it to lower another stone slab and grant Dave passage. Control Dave through tight tunnels, evading falling ice shards. Once through, have Dave press the button to rotate the circular contraptions on Suwam’s level. Direct Suwam through the contraption and manipulate it to aid Dave’s progression. Coordinate their movements to avoid crushing stone slabs, climb ledges, and activate mechanisms to advance. When you reach the final area, Dave and Suwam join forces to ascend to the next level together.

From this point on, you control both characters simultaneously. Use Suwam’s abilities to retract tube worms and swim against currents. Keep an eye on falling ice shards and coordinate movements to avoid taking damage.

Progress through button puzzles and lever activations, making sure both characters work together to overcome the obstacles. Upon reaching the next area, be prepared for an upcoming boss fight.

Helicoprion boss fight

Scary jaws. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Helicoprion uses a three-hit combination attack: Sweeping its jaw downward, sweeping its jaw upward, and charging forward.

Keep your distance from it to avoid its sweeping attacks. When it charges forward, swim under or over the attack to evade it safely. Utilize the environment by positioning yourself behind rocks to block the charge and create opportunities to counterattack.

Suwam can strike the Divine Tree Fruit to stun the Helicoprion when it’s close to him. Lure the boss toward Suwam and time the strike with the Divine Tree Fruit to create openings for attacks. Take advantage of Suwam’s position to maximize damage output while the Helicoprion is stunned.

How to enter the Control Room in Dave the Diver

After leaving the entrance, swim upwards, and then to the left and downwards to return to the Divine Tree Control Room entrance. Despite your best efforts, the door remains stuck due to the Divine Tree’s roots.

John Watson boss fight

A clown. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can’t harm John Watson’s sleek Dekken-9 submarine, so focus on dodging it instead.

Stick to the right side of the screen to give yourself space. Watson will launch missiles at you, so swim away from them. These missiles will cease pursuit after a while and detonate harmlessly. Once you’ve evaded several missiles, brace yourself for the real challenge.

Kronosaurus boss fight

Ready to fight a literal dinosaur? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Kronosaurus swiftly dispatches John Watson before turning its sights on you. While your regular weapons can chip away at its health, the real game-changer is the missile launcher salvaged from Watson’s submarine wreckage.

Beware, the Kronosaurus has a few tricks up its sleeve:

Dishes out massive damage to your oxygen levels with each strike.

Uses a vacuum attack to hoover up rocks and the missile launcher if you’re carrying it and hurls these projectiles at you.

Unleashes a fiery breath, which you can distinguish by the flames forming in its maw.

You can dodge all the Kronosaurus’ moves by maneuvering between the rocks or swimming over them to dodge. If you’re wielding the missile launcher, drop it for increased agility. But remember to pick it back up when there’s an opening to fire and deal damage. While dodging its assaults, fire the missile launcher when available.

When you beat the Kronosaurus, you prompt contact from a drone crafted by Duff and Dr. Bacon. This drone can remove the roots obstructing the Divine Tree Control Room entrance, requiring a two-day timeframe.

