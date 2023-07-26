Best Dave the Diver staff

Dave the Diver has caused quite a storm and, in order to create the best sushi restaurant you can, you’ll need the help of staff.

The wealth of content in Dave the Diver is simply staggering, ranging far beyond just diving for fish to serve in your restaurant, which you then run at night. There’s fish farming, regular farming, card collecting, and lots more.

As you progress through Dave the Diver, Bancho’s will become increasingly popular, and keeping up with the flood of customers is a nigh-impossible task without recruiting additional help to keep things flowing.

There’s an array of staff members you can hire, all with particular strengths and weaknesses, but some stand head and shoulders above the rest as clearly the best staff in Dave the Diver.

Dave the Diver staff guide

To unlock the Staff Menu in Dave the Diver and recruit staff members to join Bancho’s, you will need to complete Yoshie’s quest. Thankfully, this occurs fairly early in the game and requires you to serve her a Whole Roasted Whitetip Shark Head.

After that, you can use the Staff Menu to begin hiring. After clicking the “Staff” button at the bottom of the screen, click on the yellow button next to Yoshie, which gives you three options for hiring, all of which vary in cost.

A Flyer ad for 50 coins.

A TV ad for 150 coins.

An internet ad for 400 coins.

The more expensive ads yield the best applicants so, if you can afford it, choose the internet ad. After the ad is live, you’ll have to wait a day for applicants to emerge and you can then hire them to join your staff.

Bancho’s has four slots for staff, two for Cooking and two for Serving, while other staff can be used to Procure items like oils, spices, and other cooking ingredients, providing a more regular supply than finding them in the sea or receiving them for rewards.

If you find a new staff member that you want to replace an existing staff member with, you can transfer the old staff member for a new one.

Who are the best employees in Dave the Diver?

In the table below, you can see our selection of the best staff in Dave the Diver, showcasing their skills and stats.

Name Skills Cooking Serving Procure Appeal Yone Cooking++, Ingredient Prepping Expert 1752 330 794 132 Maki Cooking+, Cooking++ 2100 33 20 20 Tohoku Cooking+, Cooking++ 1294 440 660 264 Jandi Tip Master, Wasabi Refill 66 507 375 441 Il Nino Drink Serving Master, Cleaning Master 132 1033 769 901 Itsuki Drink Serving, Irresistible Charm 438 932 628 963 Masayoshi Ingredient Prepping Expert, Dispatch Master 786 253 814 378 Billy Tip Master, Cleaning Master 308 616 310 442 Mitchell Drink Serving, Serving+ 84 701 483 567

If you’re looking for the best staff member for cooking in Dave the Diver, Yone and Maki are the two best options. Both have the highest Cooking stat in the game, though Maki requires a lot of training and is only unlockable once you complete her quest.

The best staff member for serving in Dave the Diver is Il Nino, who also has the benefit of having an extremely high Appeal rating—which means you’ll receive more tips and more money to spend on upgrades.

Early in a Dave the Diver, Mitchell and Billy are both solid options to get for relatively cheap and can be trained up to become extremely valuable members of your team. In fact, Mitchell has the second-highest serving rating in the game.

