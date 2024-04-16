How to get Best Taste in Dave the Diver

While most of it’s a no-brainer, some of Dave the Diver’s mechanics aren’t as clear. So don’t beat yourself up if you are unsure how to boost the Best Taste rating for the delectable sushi dishes.

Here’s how the Best Taste rating works in Dave the Diver and how to get more of it.

Best Taste in Dave the Diver, explained

Up your happy face count. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Taste is a rating given to your sushi recipes in Dave the Diver, indicated by a smiley face icon. You can view a dish’s Best Taste by browsing the menu and hovering over the dish you want to view the rating for.

In Dave the Diver, you have to focus on three factors to rank up your sushi restaurant, including:

Followers

Best Taste

Researched Recipes

There are five ranks to climb, each quoting different thresholds for the above factors. For example, you need 200 Followers, 250 Best Taste, and 19 Researched Recipes to rank up to Platinum.

Reaching your Best Taste goal can be challenging. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While you won’t struggle much to reach the goals needed for Followers and Researched Recipes, Best Taste isn’t as easy to crack, especially if you aren’t aware of how it works.

How to increase Best Taste rating in Dave the Diver

Enhance your recipes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way to increase the Best Taste rating of your sushi recipe in Dave the Diver is to enhance the recipe. You can enhance a dish by following these steps:

Go to your sushi restaurant and select the menu tab. Select Add to open the recipes list. Hover over the recipe you want to enhance. The Enhance button blinking indicates you have enough ingredients to take the dish to a new level.

Enhancing a dish uses ingredients from your inventory, so ensure you aren’t exhausting your entire stock or you will be left with no ingredients to list the dish on your menu.

Enhancing is all you need. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can increase some recipes to a higher Best Taste level than others. Keep an eye out for recipes using larger fish like Green Humphead Parrotfish, Sharks, Giant Trevallies, Tuna, and others: Those types tend to offer higher Best Taste ratings.

If a rank asks for, say, 250 Best Taste, you must have at least one recipe in your menu with 250 Best Taste. To make it easier to track, you can also sort your sushi recipes by the highest Taste rating.

