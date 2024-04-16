How to beat the Mantis Shrimp in Dave the Diver

Dave the Diver offers numerous boss battles, allowing players to face the phantom of the underwater creatures striving to break the bones of unwanted visitors. One such boss is the Mantis Shrimp, who loves to knock out adversaries with its advanced boxing skills.

While the boss battle is optional, we recommend you fight and defeat it to earn a rare upgrading component—the Mantis Shrimp Tail. You use the item to craft a Death Rifle, a late-game weapon that can instantly kill its target.

Unlike the Truck Hermit Crab, you must kill the Mantis Shrimp with a weapon and have a clear strategy to outmatch his boxing skills. If you need help defeating the boss, we’ll explain the best way to achieve that in Dave the Diver.

How to defeat the Mantis Shrimp in Dave the Diver

As the challenge is part of Stormy Night Two, the boss battle happens at night. You cannot use the Cobra Shop, as it doesn’t open at night. Sato should arrive at your boat and inform you about the vortex, where you can decide if you want yet another “Super Rare Boss Card” for the Marinca trading card collection.

Before diving into the Blue Hole at night, ensure you have appropriate charms, such as the Sea People Bracelet charm, which allows you to survive longer after running out of oxygen, and the Dolphin Necklace, which provides a 30 percent faster dash to help you with the mobility. In Chapter One, you can unlock both charms in Dave the Diver.

Charms are a great way of getting passive effects.

You should also focus on increasing the level of your oxygen cylinders, which helps you survive longer underwater. In terms of weapons, you can carry a Rifle or a Sniper to inflict damage on the boss.

Mantis Shrimp packs a punch.

The Mantis Shrimp, wearing red boxing gloves, excels at delivering power-packed punches. To counter that, you need to dodge its attacks by going near the ground or higher up on the left side. Keep changing your position or it’ll land its punch on you. There is also a chain on the left side that you can pull down to bring up a punching bag, which lets the boss land his punch. It takes the Mantis Shrimp some time to recover after delivering his charged punches.

Tip: Beware of the ocean currents, which might lead you toward the left side spikes, making you lose more oxygen during the boss fight.

The only way to defeat the boss is to aim for its eyes and inflict as much damage as possible without taking much in return. It will cover its eyes most of the time with boxing gloves, leaving a small window after every three to four intervals for shooting. However, the best time is after it hits the punching bag with its charged punch, after which it recovers for a long time, leaving his eyes susceptible to the damage.

You can access two oxygen refillers to recover your lost oxygen during the fight and frequently receive ammo drops during the boss battle. So you can utilize them to your advantage.

Once you’ve defeated the boss, you can harvest the Mantis Shrimp Meat. You can also look at our guide for finding the Vampire Squid.

