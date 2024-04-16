How to beat the Truck Hermit Crab in Dave the Diver

Dave the Diver has several boss fights with horrifying underwater creatures, which adds spice to your regular fishing and exploration dives. The Truck Hermit Crab is one of these fights and will put you through your paces.

Unlike your regular morning and afternoon dives, boss fights usually take place at night, though Cobra’s Shop isn’t available at night. Once you unlock the ability to have a night dive after completing the A Noisy Customer mission in Chapter Two, Sato should arrive at your boat on a stormy night.

He tells you to seek out a vortex, where you find the Truck Hermit Crab, an optional boss. Here’s how to defeat the Truck Hermit Crab.

How to defeat the Truck Hermit Crab in Dave the Diver

Before diving into the Blue Hole, there are a few things that you can do to enhance your chances of winning the boss battle. You can increase the level of your oxygen cylinders because underwater, they act as your health, which is critical to enduring the damage.

You can also wear the Sea People Bracelet charm, which allows you to survive longer after running out of oxygen. Another charm you can wear is the Dolphin Necklace, which provides a 30% faster dash to Dave. Both of these charms can be unlocked in Chapter One.

Once fully prepared, dive into the Blue Hole and swim right to find the massive vortex. The vortex is easy to spot because it is glowing in the dark, and you will land at the main boss arena in Dave the Diver.

To fight the Truck Hermit Crab, keep your distance from the boss as it throws debris at you while spawning waste materials from the top, which reduces your oxygen meter. Moreover, the boss tries to corner you into the side, so try to change sides when you’re getting pushed into an extreme corner.

Why haven’t we mentioned any weapons to defeat the boss? Well, that is because weapons are completely useless against the boss. The Truck Hermit Crab boss can only be defeated using explosives, which it spawns on the ground while slamming its enormous claws on the ground. These red explosive barrels spawn for a limited period. After that, they vanish into thin air if you don’t pick them up.

Tip: You can also use the oxygen refiller during the battle if you’ve sustained damage during the boss fight.

Once you see the red explosive barrels, grab them, get on top of the boss, and release them on his shell. Do this four to five times and the boss will surrender and burrow into the seabed.

After defeating the boss, you get a rare Marinca trading card entry for Sota and a Hermit crab pincer piece, which you can use to upgrade your grenade launcher weapon to level two later.

