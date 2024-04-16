While fishing is the heart of Dave the Diver’s experience, the profits you earn in your sushi restaurant help fuel the angler in you. Keeping your customers happy is crucial to keep the cash flowing—and delectable dishes like Tropical Fish Sushi will help maintain your reputation.

Here’s how to unlock and make the colorful Tropical Fish Sushi set in Dave the Diver.

How to unlock Tropical Fish Sushi in Dave the Diver

Here’s everything you need. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tropical Sushi unlocks in Dave the Diver after you complete a VIP mission titled Michael Bang’s Inspiration in Chapter Three of the campaign. The mission triggers shortly after you start Chapter Three and also unlocks the Farm for you to grow crucial ingredients for some of your recipes.

You are required to prepare the dish as part of the challenge, so the mission doubles up as a nice little tutorial for Tropical Fish Sushi.

How to make Tropical Fish Sushi in Dave the Diver

As you’ll discover while completing Michael Bang’s Inspiration, the Tropical Fish Sushi set recipe in Dave the Diver requires the following ingredients:

Three Titan Triggerfish

Three Harlequin Hind

Three Tropical Trout

Three Rice

Luckily, you can find the required fish in the Blue Hole region. While you can locate groups of Harlequin Hinds and Tropical Trouts at medium depths between 50 and 130 meters, the Titan Triggerfish can be found in the shallows at depths of up to 50 meters.

By the time you unlock the VIP mission, you may already have a stock of the required fish in your inventory, so the only ingredient you may be short of is Rice. You can grow Rice on the Farm Otto unlocks for you when Michael Bang’s Inspiration is triggered.

Completing Michael Bang’s Inspiration unlocks the Tropical Fish Sushi recipe, so you can add it to your sushi restaurant’s menu and sell it to your customers. While it’s already one of the priciest dishes you can prepare for your customers, ensure to level up the recipe to maximize the profits.

