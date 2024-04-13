Dave the Diver Harlequin Hind location and how to catch

The underwater kingdom of Dave The Diver shelters several mystical fishes, one of which is the very pacifist Harlequin Hind. Luckily, it’s a fairly common species, so getting some for your sushi restaurant shouldn’t be a headache.

Here’s how to find and catch some Harlequin Hind in Dave The Diver.

Harlequin Hind spawn location in Dave The Diver

There’s my green friend. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fishes in Dave The Diver don’t have definitive spawn locations, so it’s hard to pinpoint the exact location of a rank two Harlequin Hind. But some facts can help predict its whereabouts.

For starters, the Harlequin Hind is a medium-depth fish in Dave The Diver, found between 30 and 120 meters. Just take one of the three downward passages in the Blue Hole region and you should run into a group of these green-ish fish as you swim beyond the 50-meter mark. It’s only found during daytime and isn’t hostile, so it isn’t going to be a hard fight.

How to catch Harlequin Hind in Dave The Diver

Catching a Harlequin Hind in Dave The Diver can be a bit grindy if you haven’t upgraded your Harpoon Gun yet. I use a Shark Harpoon Gun, and it manages to catch the fish in one shot.

If you haven’t upgraded the Harpoon Gun yet, you will have to hit the fish with it a few times to damage it before catching it. You may also be presented with a minigame: Win it to catch the fish. You can also use the Net Gun to catch Harlequin Hinds easily if you have unlocked its schematic or found one in a weapon chest during your run.

Alternatively, you can use melee attacks to damage and kill a Harlequin Hind in Dave The Diver. This timid species will try to swim away from you, so keep following it and hitting your shots.

