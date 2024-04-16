Dave the Diver Vampire Squid location and how to catch

Dave the Diver wants you to think you’re just a silly diver and restaurant manager, but after all the beasts you’ve bested, you’re also an underwater legend.

Recommended Videos

As you become diving extraordinaire, social media sensation, and restaurant manager superstar Dave the Diver, another hat awaits you: the foe’s nemesis. Some beasts, like the Vampire Squid, are harder to defeat and catch than your run-of-the-mill Blue Tangs. In this guide, I’ll show you how to defeat and catch a Vampire Squid in Dave the Diver.

How to catch a Vampire Squid in Dave the Diver

Through the back door. Screenshot by Dot Esports

THead to the Glacier Passage with a Cold-resistant Diving Suit and your best gear to catch a Vampire Squid in Dave the Diver

After reaching chapter six, you can go to the Giant door on the Upper level of the Sea People Village. Avoid using the Mirror and proceed through the door to charge into battle with the Vampire Squid.

Vampire squid pre-prep

Before heading in, prepare your offensive and defensive loadout for the encounter with the Vampire Squid in Dave the Diver:

Go for ranged weapons to keep a safe distance from the Vampire Squid’s sparkling pink ink. The Harpoon is great for most fish, but it won’t do the trick here.

It doesn’t hurt to upgrade your Air Tank to its maximum capacity to withstand the challenging navigation and prolonged search for the Escape Pod.

The Cold-resistant Diving Suit is a must to brave the chilly waters.

Beating the Vampire Squid

Keep your distance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To defeat the Vampire Squid in Dave the Diver, keep the following tips in mind:

Stay vigilant near the ocean floor. Pelican Eels may surprise you with sudden attacks from below. Once you kill them, you can use their skin to upgrade your weapons.

may surprise you with sudden attacks from below. Once you kill them, you can use their skin to upgrade your weapons. Wait for the right moment when the Vampire Squid pauses its erratic movements. Aim and fire quickly , as it may take multiple shots to bring down this elusive creature.

, as it may take multiple shots to bring down this elusive creature. If the Vampire Squid catches you, mash the buttons/keys prompted on the screen before your health depletes.

before your health depletes. Avoid the Vampire Squid’s pink ink, as it can temporarily scramble your controls if touched.

All Vampire Squid recipes

Once captured, capitalize on your conquest by selling Vampire Squid delicacies in the restaurant. Here’s every recipe you can cook with Vampire Squid:

Deep Fish Tempura: This recipe sells for 395 coins and earns you a taste rating of 140.

This recipe sells for 395 coins and earns you a taste rating of 140. Three-Colored Squid Roast: This recipe sells for 400 coins and earns you a taste rating of 155.

This recipe sells for 400 coins and earns you a taste rating of 155. Vampire Squid Sushi: This recipe sells for 115 coins and earns you a taste rating of 34.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more