How to upgrade weapons in Dave the Diver

Dave the Diver is a weird roguelike ocean exploration game meet restaurant simulator that has taken Steam by storm in recent weeks and shows no signs of slowing down.

While most of the time exploring the ocean will be spent collecting items, completing quests, or finding rare fish to serve in your sushi restaurant, sometimes you will need to get a little more hands-on and fight your way out of situations using a massive amount of different weapons from your trusty knife to a standard assault rifle.

Weirdly enough, though, all these weapons usually start at level one, indicating that there is a way to upgrade them. But how on earth do you do that? After all, the game doesn’t tell you how to do the vast majority of things and leaves it up to you to find out for yourself.

Granted, if you are reading this guide, then chances are you don’t have time for that, and want to know the answer for yourself. So, here is how to upgrade your weapon.

Upgradeable weapon locations in Dave the Diver

In short, there is no way to guarantee yourself a way to upgrade your weapons or keep upgrades permanently.

While swimming in the deaths of the ocean, you can sometimes come across yellow crates with a weapon symbol on them. By accessing these crates, you can sometimes find random weapons, items, or, at the off chance, an upgraded weapon for the one you currently have or one specifically from the crate.

When you stop exploring the ocean, though, or when you die, those upgrades don’t stay with you, and you’ll need to refind them during your next dive. The only things that stay on you and are permanent are any weapons you unlock and equip and any items you buy from the shop.

Everything else just gets reset, so keep that in mind before going off to fight a boss or when trying to get rarer items for your Sushi bar, may it be for quests or just to make money.

