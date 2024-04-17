What is Auto Supply in Dave the Diver? Answered

There are many hidden settings in Dave the Diver that can increase your efficiency in managing your economics and resources while running Bancho’s Shushi Restaurant. One such setting is Auto Supply, which helps minimize your food wastage.

Fighting dangerous underwater creatures and bringing down the freshest ingredients to run Bancho’s Shushi Restaurant is enough of an ordeal for our resident diver, Dave. But overpreparing the dishes for the evening and wasting them will damage your economy in the early game because Bancho never uses them the next day.

Turning on Auto Supply saves you trouble in scenarios like this, lets you preserve resources, and reduces expenses. Here’s a guide on using the Auto Supply option to your advantage in Dave the Diver.

How to use Auto Supply in Dave The Diver

Auto Supply will save you a lot of money. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You must be at Bancho’s Shushi Restaurant on your regular evening shift to enable the Auto Supply in Dave the Diver. After that, follow these steps to turn it on Auto Supply:

Click on the Menu option and choose any five or more dishes you wish to keep for the customers. While selecting these dishes, make sure to keep the quantity set at one and then click Manage. Among the options, you should see the Auto Supply option. Select it, and repeat the process for other dishes as well. Once you have Auto Supply enabled on your dishes, you should see an Auto icon next to them.

How does Auto Supply work in Dave the Diver?

Bancho is a master of his Shushi-making craft. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Auto Supply in Dave the Diver efficiently uses the ingredients from your inventory rather than preparing dishes in advance to serve your customers, preventing your sea ingredients and fish from going to the dustbin.

Bancho always believes in getting the highest Best Taste for his dishes. So, if you select one dish per item with Auto Supply enabled, he will only cook another dish if a customer orders it.

The resources could be used for future dishes or enhancements instead of overpreparing dishes, saving you money.

If you don’t use Auto Supply and choose very few dishes, customers will only order the basic meals once your dishes are over. This hurts your income as those basic dishes could’ve been replaced by your best dishes, making you more profit than usual.

After raking in the profits, you might want to know how to defeat the Truck Hermit Crab and Mantis Shrimp bosses in Dave the Diver.

