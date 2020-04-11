Zews officially joins Evil Geniuses

One of the most successful coaches in CS:GO history has found a new team.

Evil Geniuses announced former MIBR Wilton “zews” Prado has joined the team. Reports surfaced yesterday that Zews had practiced with the team, who parted ways with their coach, Chet “ImAPet” Singh, a few days earlier.

Please join us in welcoming @Zews to the Evil Geniuses family! With a long and illustrious history as both a pro player and a coach, Zews has his sights set on the #1 spot in the ESL Pro League and beyond. #LIVEEVIL pic.twitter.com/9TVLUtsOwO — Evil Geniuses (@EvilGeniuses) April 10, 2020

Zews left MIBR on March 25 after a series of poor placings. He had teamed up with a few of the Brazilian players on MIBR for years, dating back to their Major wins with Luminosity and SK Gaming. He was previously Team Liquid’s coach until December 2018, when he joined MIBR.

With his signing, Zews will coach stanislaw, EG’s captain, for the second time in his career. The pair worked together when they were a part of Liquid.