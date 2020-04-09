Evil Geniuses reportedly targeting zews

Evil Geniuses is in discussions to sign former MIBR CS:GO coach Wilton “zews” Prado, according to a report by Jarek “DeKay” Lewis.

Zews reportedly practiced with the team yesterday, which is a possible indication of an ongoing negotiation. EG has been without a head coach since it parted ways with Chet “ImAPet” Singh last weekend due to internal issues between him and two of their players, the captain stanislaw and tarik.

Zews, on the other hand, has been a free agent since last month after MIBR opted to let him go. The 32-year-old coach spent more than a year with the roster in his second stint with FalleN, fer, and TACO, but MIBR struggled to find good results apart from some semifinal appearances in 2019 at the IEM Katowice Major and IEM Sydney.

The Brazilian, however, is historically one of the most successful coaches in CS:GO. He helped Luminosity Gaming, which later became SK Gaming, win two CS:GO Majors in 2016. Zews has worked with North American players before, too. He trained Team Liquid from 2016 to 2018 after he left SK.

If EG hires zews, he would work with stanislaw for the second time—he played for Liquid in 2017. That period wasn’t great for the current EG captain, though, since he lost in-game leadership to nitr0 during that stint.

Although EG aren’t playing as well as they were in 2019 when they won two big LAN events at ESL One New York in September and StarSeries i-League season eight in October, they’re now fighting for the ESL Pro League North America season 11 title against Liquid, MIBR, and FURIA.