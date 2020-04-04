ImAPet parts ways with Evil Geniuses

CS:GO head coach Chet “ImAPet” Singh has departed from Evil Geniuses, the organization announced today.

The 23-year-old spent almost two years working with the core of Ethan, CeRq, and Brehze. His departure is due to internal issues with EG’s captain stanislaw and one of the star players, tarik.

“It’s no secret my relationship with Stan and tarik was absolutely horrendous,” ImAPet said in a Twitlonger. “There was a lot of hypocrisy on the team on certain cultural beliefs and views on the game. Opinions were literally changing every day, to a point where we weren’t even anti-stratting T sides anymore after a certain tournament, which I will never agree with ever again.”

Today we say goodbye to our CS:GO coach Chet. Since joining EG in September, he has provided amazing support to our team — leading us to multiple 1st place finishes.



We're thankful to Chet for everything and he will always be part of the family. pic.twitter.com/emC4kEpYiv — Evil Geniuses (@EvilGeniuses) April 4, 2020

During ImAPet’s tenure with the team, he helped them win four tournaments, most notably ESL One New York in September 2019, after EG bought the players from NRG, and StarSeries i-League season eight in October.

EG’s form slowly decayed after that and the North Americans finished the year in the fifth place of HLTV’s world rankings. Their form didn’t get better in 2020 and they failed to reach BLAST Premier Spring finals and were eliminated in the early stages of IEM Katowice, one of the most important events of the year.

For the time being, it’s unclear if EG will hire another coach to train its CS:GO team. ImAPet, on the other hand, said he is open for offers from teams of any region.