What is CS:GO Faceit? – Everything you need to know

CS:GO matchmaking has its pros and cons. While many players dream of reaching Global Elite, with all its flaws, it’s often tough to enjoy official matchmaking. For those who are looking for a ranking system that’s a bit more clear and organized, FACEIT might come in handy.

Sometimes you get matched with players way below your rank, cheaters, or you simply don’t reach new ranks and have no way to check why. We know how big of a pain in the neck it is when you grind matchmaking, but feel like you’re making no progress and run into different issues.

It feels like third-party programs like FACEIT have been in CS:GO since forever. They allow players to participate in private servers with a much better experience, by having a 128-tick rate, for example. A lot of players have already shifted to it in recent years, including numerous pros. As a result, it often has a better skill ceiling than regular matchmaking.

What is FACEIT in CS:GO?

FACEIT is the biggest and most well-known third-party program to use in CS:GO. As we explained, these often offer a much smoother experience, and FACEIT is no different. With a 128-tick rate, a straightforward ranking system, and a proper ban phase, it’s valued by many players as a necessary device to enjoy the game properly and polish your skills.

FACEIT offers a whole new matchmaking experience in CS:GO. Image via Valve

Do you have to pay to use FACEIT?

FACEIT in CS:GO on its own is free to use, and those who don’t want to give a single dime to the creators can enjoy the program either way. It does have a premium subscription that comes with plenty of useful benefits though, like advanced statistics, the ability to join leagues and ladders, subscriber-only events, and more. You can find the full list of FACEIT premium benefits on their official site.

How to register to FACEIT on CS:GO?

Registration to FACEIT is a simple process that shouldn’t take more than three minutes at maximum. All you need to do is head over to the official site of the program and click on the “register” tab. After adding your email, and some basic personal data, choosing your nickname, and connecting your Steam profile, you will have made your FACEIT account.

How many hours do you need to play FACEIT in CS:GO?

There is a minimum requirement of 25 hours played in CS:GO on your Steam account before you may gain access to FACEIT. It’s a simple tool that blocks all the new cheaters and bots from getting in easily.

How to play FACEIT in CS:GO

Once you’re all set up on FACEIT, you may finally start your climb. To do so, click on “Play” next to “CS:GO 5v5″ tab under matchmaking. The platform will then start searching for a lobby, and when it’s done, you’ll have to accept the confirmation. Then, the team captains will choose a map, and afterward, you will have a server IP you’ll need to paste to your console to join the server. Or you could also click the “connect” button to do so automatically.

Do you need CS:GO Prime for FACEIT?

Prime was originally required to enjoy FACEIT, but for a few years now, it’s not. All free accounts may play on the platform without Prime, though, they need to check all the other requirements, like having at least 25 hours in the game.

What does FACEIT level 10 mean?

FACEIT level 10 in CS:GO is practically an equivalent of Global Elite ranking in matchmaking. It’s the highest available skill level, and to get there you’ll need to cross the threshold of 2000 Elo points, which are given for winning your games.

The best players in the world have either Global Elite or FACEIT level 10. Image via Valve

FACEIT ranks in CS:GO explained

There are overall 10 FACEIT levels in CS:GO. Every new user will start at level one and will stay there until they get at least 800 Elo. The latter are the points players obtain by winning matches. Afterward, players will advance to the next level with each 150 Elo points they gain. The maximum level, as we explained is 10.

It’s important to note, however, that you’ll also lose Elo if you lose your games. So while it may sound easy at the beginning, climbing the FACEIT ladder is blood, sweat, and tears.

