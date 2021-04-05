Most tactical shooters have a menu that gives you all the tools you need to change your settings—but Counter-Strike isn’t like most tactical shooters.

CS:GO has a settings menu that caters to your HUD, crosshair, and mouse sensitivity. It's nothing compared to the console, though.

The console can be used to personalize your setup and optimize your game to make the most out of your computer. If you want to change your settings on the fly or bind keys and commands, the console is the answer.

If you’re not using console commands, you’re simply missing out on CS:GO's full potential. To take the game to the next level, the console is the way to go.

Here’s how to activate and open up the console.

How to open console on CS:GO

To open the console, you first need to enable it. You can do this by clicking Options in the top right corner of the screen in the main menu, selecting Game Settings, and choosing Enable Develop Console. Set it to "yes."

The default key binding for the console is the tilde key (~), which is found directly left of 1 on your keyboard. But if you want to change it to something else, head to the Keyboard / Mouse settings.

Scroll down to Toggle Console and click the right-hand box to choose your binding. There's nothing wrong with using tilde, but the F-keys are a sensible alternative.

Once it's enabled and bound to an appropriate key, you can open the console in the main menu or in a match.




