Valve erases 2 references from CS:GO pro play in CS2’s Inferno—and fans want them back

Adam Friberg’s plaque on Banana and Mikhail “Dosia” Stolyarov’s HE poster on Pit, two iconic references from pro play that were part of CS:GO‘s Inferno, have been deleted in the revamped version of Inferno for CS2, a noted in a Sept. 4 Reddit post.

Friberg gained a street sign called “Via Adamo” in 2016 in reference to all the mighty plays he made on Banana, which earned him the nickname “King of Banana,” and Valve added a poster for Dosia in 2017 in reference to the 200 IQ grenade he threw at Immortals’ players at the PGL Kraków Major grand finals in the same year.

While fans are in love with how the new Inferno looks in CS2, they also want Valve to reconsider and add the friberg and Dosia references back as they’re part of CS:GO history. “It adds to the soul to have little things like this that commemorate the memories and history of the game, it doesn’t hurt anything either,” one fan wrote on Reddit.

Valve could argue that it is removing these references because the CS:GO days are nearly over, but it’s tough for the community to buy that explanation because Valve kept other CS:GO pro play references in the new maps, such as the olofmeister boost and burning defuse on Overpass and coldzera’s quad kill graffiti on Mirage.

This isn’t the first time, however, that Valve has deleted pro play references after reworking a map. The developer erased Fnatic’s iconic AWP graffiti from Dust 2 years ago when the map was taken out of the Active Duty map pool and got a new version.

Dosia and friberg’s references weren’t the only things fans are missing on the new Inferno either. The community also wants Valve to add the tic-tac-toe minigame back to T spawn. Ultimately, it seems like there are just a few classic references that players want retained in CS2.

About the author