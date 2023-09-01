CS2 players are stunned by the new Inferno but demand Valve adds back its most iconic feature

After weeks of speculation, Valve finally added the revamped version of Inferno to the CS2 beta on Aug. 31. Although a lot of players are truly astonished by the map’s new looks, they’re missing Inferno’s unique tic-tac-toe minigame that existed in CS:GO.

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but if you enjoyed playing tic-tac-toe with your friends on the ground of Inferno’s T spawn in CS:GO, that is no longer a possibility in CS2. Valve removed the tic-tac-toe minigame, but it didn’t go unnoticed and the community is already asking the developers to add it back.

Counter-Strike can be a tense game and the tic-tac-toe minigame allowed players to decompress at the start of the round before heading to the real fight against the CTs. Even though it has been removed in CS2, one player is sure that Valve will add tic-tac-toe back in a different form.

“You know Valve usually do listen to these silly things,” one player wrote on Reddit. “My guess would be, that blackboard thing on the bottom left that looks like a menu? That becomes the new tic-tac-toe board.

While all we can do now is hope Valve brings tic-tac-toe back to Inferno, at least the developers were kind enough to bring back the four bells in the T spawn. The bells were removed in October 2016, when Valve reworked the map for CS:GO.

Inferno was the latest map added to the CS2 beta and it arrived in the game after Valve showcased Dust II, Mirage, Vertigo, Nuke, Ancient, Anubis, and Overpass beforehand. Now, players can play all of the current Active Duty maps in CS2’s competitive and casual modes.

