Smooya claims one change to CS2 would make the game ‘near perfect’

The Counter-Strike 2 beta keeps seeing new additions, with Valve working tirelessly to (we hope) release the game this summer. Speaking of changes, smooya, a veteran CS:GO pro, believes one tweak is needed to make CS2 an almost perfect game.

The player claimed on July 18 the devs need to work on movement and make it 10 to 15 percent closer to what movement feels like in CS:GO. He said this would make CS2 “near perfect.”

If they could update the movement to be 10/15% closer to CSGO movement then it would be near perfect. Everything is feeling super nice, all we need now is pro teams to start practising once they can and find the REAL bugs.



CS2 leaves a smile on my face thus far — Owen Butterfield (@smooyacs) July 18, 2023

The Brit’s opinion made it to Reddit, where players with access to the CS2 beta added their two cents about movement.

The top comment explained the basic movement is exactly the same as it was in CS:GO, and backed it off with some data. They shared a short video released by Valve on June 20 which showcased a comparison in jiggle peeking and counter strafing in CS:GO and CS2. The clip proves these two gameplay aspects remain unchanged.

Preserving CS:GO movement skill continues to be a focus in Counter-Strike 2.



Here's a video showing jiggle peeking and counter strafing in CS:GO compared to the latest build of CS2.



Please continue to send any and all Limited Test bugs when you encounter them! pic.twitter.com/0X4X3jZDRy — CS2 (@CounterStrike) June 19, 2023

Some other players also disagreed with smooya. In their eyes, the movement is almost the same, but it feels a bit different due to CS2 being new. “Yes, it feels different, but not enough to seriously affect gameplay,” one player said.

Besides that one small nitpick, smooya thinks CS2 is starting to feel “super nice,” and it’s up to pro players to grind the game and give suggestions on how to polish it before release.

We hope we’re all going to have a chance to test for ourselves once the game finally releases. It was set to be launched this summer, though, with no official updates on this matter so far, players are starting to worry it might be delayed.

Related: Fresh wave of CS2 beta invites issued after latest Overpass update

About the author