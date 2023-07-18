CS2’s Overpass has changed so much that popular CS:GO plays no longer exist

Players will have to come up with new ideas for Overpass in CS2.

The new version of Overpass featured in the CS2 beta is one of the maps that Valve fully overhauled and as a result of the changes, some of the core plays on the map in CS:GO are not possible in CS2.

Players are getting to play on Overpass since July 17, after Valve added it and Vertigo to the CS2 beta, and a lot of differences have already been spotted. One of the main changes is that one of the most popular boosts Terrorists use to peek the B Bombsite has been removed in CS2. The usage of that boost in lower-ranked levels almost warranted a free kill for the T side.

Speaking of boosts, Valve also removed the possibility of self-boosting on A Long. This boost was also used a lot by Terrorists, as they could peek at the CTs defending the A site without too much exposure.

2. the good b short boost (50% of my kills) pic.twitter.com/4a2a8XR9Lq — adam9130 (@Adam9130) July 18, 2023

On top of removing these boosts, the Source 2 engine also made some big changes to Connector. On CS:GO players were able to jump on top of a pallet and a shelf to play some great off-angles, but now that is no longer possible in CS2.

It is unclear if all these changes are permanent or if Valve will revisit them at some point after getting feedback from professional players and casuals. The developers have listened to the player base in previous maps, so perhaps some of these plays will become possible again in CS2.

4. can no longer jump on this pallet in conn (goat off angle) pic.twitter.com/65awPDIPaz — adam9130 (@Adam9130) July 18, 2023

6. can no longer get on the shelf in conn pic.twitter.com/dDLMlI8wZK — adam9130 (@Adam9130) July 18, 2023

While the new Overpass is very much different from its CS:GO counterpart, Valve has practically not changed Vertigo. In FaZe Twistzz’ opinion, the map will be removed from the Active Duty map pool once CS2 releases worldwide.

