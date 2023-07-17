Valve ships overhauled Overpass map, adds Wingman in latest CS2 limited test update

The first of the completely overhauled “rebuilt from the ground up” maps has been added to the Counter-Strike 2 limited test today, and the iconic two-vs-two mode has also finally arrived in the highly anticipated sequel.

The CS2 account on Twitter shared a brief look at the new B site of Overpass before officially announcing that the iconic, overhauled map is joining CS2 in today’s update. The revamped Overpass is being added to the current CS2 map pool along with Vertigo, while Nuke and Office are being removed. Overpass can be played in Deathmatch, Casual, Competitive, and the now-added Wingman mode, while Vertigo has been added to the pools for just Deathmatch and Casual.

Way back when CS2 was officially announced, Valve informed its players that a number of maps would receive full overhauls, “leveraging all of the new Source 2 tools and rendering features,” in contrast to the “upgrade maps” and “touchstone maps” that received just new lighting and rendering with Source 2. Overpass was listed as an example of an overhauled map, with the CS2 website showcasing several major upgrades to the map.

Those lucky enough to have access to the CS2 limited test can now see those changes for themselves, including the never-before-seen ones to the B site. While the basic structure of the map and its sites is relatively the same, there are several huge visual changes that can be seen.

Today’s update also applied a number of fixes and adjustments to features like stickers, glove patterns, and the workshop, in addition to some bug fixes. Vertigo has received just Source 2 lighting and texture upgrades.

