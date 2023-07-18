Huge Overpass CS2 revamp has totally changed map’s utility meta

Overpass has made its way into the Counter-Strike 2 beta today, with Valve changing its utility meta almost entirely. That change has come through the CS2 developers tweaking positions and even removing the map’s skyboxes, which allows players a lot more freedom when it comes to smokes and flashes.

From today, players can now line up smokes from almost anywhere without fear of bouncing off the skybox. This means smokes from the B site back towards A are now viable options.

Changes to positions like the entrance towards the playground outside the T spawn have been shifted in the CS2 update too. This means pro and ranked players alike will have to learn new Molotov angles.

No skyboxes though 😀

Not sure if the timings work out such that this is useful, but it's an idea pic.twitter.com/eObCnVolAT — Leetify (@leetify) July 17, 2023

While Molotovs, HE grenades, and flash grenades may not be heavily impacted by these changes, smokes are now well-positioned to hit whole new levels. CS2 players will be able to sell fake bomb-site pushes much easier, and even cut off positions from different areas as a CT with one simple smoke.

The Overpass facelift has also changed some key positions.

In particular, players can now self-boost onto the sandbags at A-short and even jump-peek over the plywood to see through to monster stairs. Previously, in the CS:GO version, players need a teammate to boost them onto sandbags and were unable to see through to monster. If executed correctly, players can gather key information about a set piece play toward the B-site.

Valve released Vertigo at the same time as Overpass too, though that map has arrived with little to no positional changes.

On top of that, the July 17 update also added the Wingman game mode and installed Vertigo and Overpass into the Casual and Deathmatch queues.

