Vertigo escapes major CS2 changes but its days look numbered anyway

Valve’s Counter-Strike 2 update on July 17 saw the first map overhaul for Overpass arrive, as well as the port of the popular two-versus-two Wingman game mode, but it was the other CS2 map debut that has stolen the spotlight.

Vertigo was also added and quickly hit the headlines due to an unceremonious lack of changes, which has pros and players believing the highrise won’t remain in the Active Duty pool for long.

For those lucky enough to have access to the CS2 beta, Vertigo’s addition in today’s update came as more of a bonus when compared to the grand enhancement and rollout its peer received. From the removal of the skybox to full-on visual upgrades map-wide, many can’t wait to get their hands on Overpass.

As for Vertigo, it appears next to nothing has changed. Outside of lighting upgrades, which every map in CS2 is receiving anyway, there is no competitive difference and is otherwise “completely untouched,” according to FaZe Clan’s Twistzz.

While other maps have seen vast changes, Vertigo has received nothing in regard to competitive improvements. The last update Vertigo got was a bug fix regarding a Molotov mid-to-B glitch, which took numerous attempts to repair.

Maybe they thought the map was already up to date for cs2, but it hasnt been updated in any significant way in the past year, the last update was to block the mid/B bug molo, which ended up being possible still. — Russel van Dulken (@Twistzz) July 17, 2023

Coupled with the fact Vertigo remains one of the least popular maps in both professional and casual ranked CS:GO, according to Counter-Strike stat-tracking site Leetify, and that the map will not be available to play in the Competitive playlist in the CS2 beta, most are beginning to feel Vertigo is on it’s way out of Active Duty.

Fellow pro NiKo was blunt but otherwise agreed with Twistzz, and given the responses to both players and the community at large, it appears the map won’t be missed.

Should Vertigo be removed from Active Duty?

Since its addition to the Active Duty pool in 2019, Vertigo has been the least-played map in the pro scene every year. It’s finally looking to avoid a fourth-straight year at the bottom, according to CS:GO pro play hub HLTV thanks to the late-2022 addition of Anubis as teams still come to grips with the Egyptian-inspired map.

This flow-on effect has also seen Vertigo playtime dwindle casually, too. While multi-leveled maps have been a staple in CS for years, the size and complexity of Vertigo are too much for new players who already are taking the time to learn the finer details.

It’s come a long way since the early days of “rush A” or “delay A” as the only two methods of finding T-sided success of the map, with trends now pointing towards a slight T dominance on Vertigo. Nevertheless, the necessity to control mid—something CT’s can do with ease given their spawns—and a lack of an alternate avenue into each bombsite has turned casual players away.

Which CS2 maps could replace Vertigo?

Should Vertigo be demoted from the pool, there will be a need for a replacement.

Three current Active Duty maps remain to be ported to CS2—Anubis, Ancient, and Inferno—with leaks of the latter two all but confirming their presence in the new title. So, who should get the vote for map seven? Also not out of the question is the long-awaited return of Cache, which was replaced in Active Duty by Vertigo’s rework in the 2019 season. Famed mapmaker FMPONE said in June he is working on a “head-to-toe remake” of the popular map, which is set to be “more faithful to the Active Duty Cache version.”

Otherwise, all eyes will be turning toward Dust 2, which was the first map available to play in CS2. Now rotated out of the beta, it is clear CS’s most iconic map will play a part in the title’s launch.

Personally, despite its issues, I want to see Cobblestone return—and no, not that janky attempt at a rework in 2018. Bring back long B with a few doorways onto the bombsite and touch up Drop a little, and with the power of nostalgia (and maybe a Souvenir Dragon Lore opportunity), I expect it to top the most-played charts within a week.

We won’t know for sure what Valve is planning until CS2 officially launches, hopefully sometime this summer.

