10 Rarest CSGO gun skins

Skins and cosmetics are an integral part of the Counter-Strike world. While the iconic gameplay experience of CS:GO is often enough to keep the game’s long-time fan base entertained, skins add a level of customizability to the game.

CS fans will often strive to deck out their favorite weapons with the most aesthetically pleasing skins, while there will also be collectors who aim to collect all the rarest skins in CS:GO.

A skin’s rarity depends on multiple factors. Some cosmetics may have only been available during a tournament, while others may be tied to a high-rarity slot inside a case. Adding the best skins into your inventory will require a certain degree of luck and money since rarity doesn’t come cheap.

Souvenir M4A1-S Welcome to the Jungle

The Welcome to the Jungle M4A1-S skin is a popular variant for one of the most commonly used assault rifles in CS:GO.

While it’s relatively easier to acquire the regular versions of this skin, players will need to dig through the Stockholm 2021 Ancient Souvenir and Antwerp 2022 Souvenir Packages for its Souvenir version.

The highest grade edition of the Welcome to the Jungle often comes with a price tag above $4,000 while the worn out variants can be snatched for values close to $1,000.

Souvenir AWP Dragon Lore

The Dragon Lore is one of the most iconic skins in CS:GO. The weapon’s Souvenir edition was only available briefly in 2014 during ESL One: Cologne 2014 via the Cobblestone Case. Ever since then, the Souvenir edition has returned in other tournament boxes, but obtaining it hasn’t become any easier.

The Souvenir AWP Dragon Lore had approximately a 0.0004 percent drop rate, and there are currently over 300 requests to buy one of them for around $2,400 on the Steam Community Market.

The bids don’t reflect the reality, however, since the skin’s real value fluctuates between $27,000 and $200,000, depending on its quality.

AWP Gungnir

The AWP Gungnir introduces a piece of Nordic art style into CS:GO. The skin was added to the game in 2019 with the Norse collection.

Ever since its introduction to the game, Gungnir earned itself a spot as one of the moderately rare skins in the game, with a price tag of around $10,000 for its higher-grade variants.

Factory New Karambit Case Hardened (Blue Gem)

The Factory New Karambit Case Hardened (Blue Gem) knife is one of the most expensive skins in CS:GO. This elegant-looking knife was last valued at around over $1.5 million after its owner rejected an offer in Bitcoin.

This rare Karambit hybrid first changed hands for $100,000 in 2016. Its unique tiers and rarity make it a one-of-a-kind, and statistically speaking, it may be close to impossible for another player to beat the odds to get another one.

Sport Gloves Pandora’s Box

When it comes to the skins available in CS:GO, gloves were a latecomer to the game. They quickly became a staple fashion piece, however, and the Sport Gloves took the crown as the rarest one.

This rare glove skin was added to CS:GO in 2016 with the Brothers in Arms update. Despite the slim odds, players can dig through the Glove Case or the Operation Hydra Case to find one.

If you’d like to keep luck out of the equation, acquiring this glove can set you back around over $20,000, depending on its wear quality.

AK-47 Wild Lotus

Introduced with the St. Marc Collection in 2019, the Wild Lotus AK-47 takes the crown as one of the most artistic skins in CS:GO. The red flowers complete the weapon’s green base, and the Factory New variant of this skin can set players back for close to $10,000.

AK-47 Case Hardened — 661 Pattern

The value of Case Hardened skins can rise dramatically depending on their associated patterns. The pattern 661 turns the AK-47 Case Hardened skin into one of the rarest and most valuable skins in CS:GO.

While the regular versions of this skin variant are often auctioned for hundreds of dollars, the 661 pattern turns it into a diamond in the rough, adding over $100,000 to its value.

Butterfly Knife Lore

Knives were created to be rare in CS:GO. The newer the knife, the rarer it will be since players will need to open countless cases to get lucky enough to find one. Even then, the odds of that knife being a newly released one will be slim.

The Butterfly Knife Lore was added to CS:GO in 2021 as part of the Dreams and Nightmares collection. To acquire this knife, you’ll either need to hit the jackpot while opening a case or shell out somewhere between $10,000 and $20,000.

M9 Bayonet Crimson Web

The M9 Bayonet Crimson Web is a relic of 2013, the era when skin trading was just getting off the ground in CS:GO. With an iconic color palette, this knife skin’s higher-grade variants are often auctioned for close to $10,000.

Moto Gloves Spearmint

Moto Gloves Spearmint started gaining more popularity as more professional players took them on stage in Major tournaments. Originally added to CS:GO in 2016, Moto Gloves Spearmint is one of the more accessible rare items in CS:GO.

The gloves’ low-wear grade variants have a price tag between $150 and $400, but the price tags will quickly become intimidating as players scroll down to higher-quality variants that can cost above $10,000.