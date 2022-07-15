The 12 best CS:GO cases to open in 2022

CS:GO skins influenced how monetization worked in the gaming world. Most new releases, like Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and VALORANT, use the same formula of skin monetization. It’s a way to offer customizations to players without affecting gameplay.
Saving money for the skin you want is generally better than trying your chance with cases, which is a loot box, but some CS:GO skins cost more than a second-hand car. If you’re feeling lucky, the cases might be a great alternative to landing valuable cosmetics. You, however, should be careful about not spending more than your favorite skin’s worth on cases, however.
Deciding on which cases to open may be a struggle because Valve has been creating CS:GO skins and cases since 2013. To save you time, we came up with a list of the best CS:GO cases to open both in terms of value and popularity in 2022.
The best CS:GO cases to open in 2022
Recoil case
The Recoil case made its way into the game on July 1, 2022. This loot box contains 17 community-designed weapon finishes, including an AWP, a USP-S, and an AK-47, in addition to several pairs of gloves, if you’re lucky enough to get one of them.
- FAMAS | Meow 36
- Galil AR | Destroyer
- M4A4 | Poly Mag
- MAC-10 | Monkeyflage
- Negev | Drop Me
- UMP-45 | Roadblock
- Glock-18 | Winterized
- R8 Revolver | Crazy 8
- M249 | Downtown
- SG 553 | Dragon Tech
- P90 | Vent Rush
- Dual Berettas | Flora Carnivora
- AK-47 | Ice Coaled
- P250 | Visions
- Sawed-Off | Kiss♥Love
- USP-S | Printstream
- AWP | Chromatic Aberration
- Exceedingly Rare Gloves
Operation Riptide Case
Valve added the Operation Riptide Case to CS:GO in September 2021. The cases contain a selection of skins from the Operation Riptide Collection, featuring bright colors and superb designs. There are a total of 17 skins inside this case, and all of them were designed by community members.
- AUG | Plague
- Dual Berettas | Tread
- G3SG1 | Keeping Tabs
- MP7 | Guerrilla
- PP-Bizon | Lumen
- USP-S | Black Lotus
- XM1014 | Watchdog
- MAG-7 | BI83 Spectrum
- FAMAS | ZX Spectron
- Five-SeveN | Boost Protocol
- MP9 | Mount Fuji
- M4A4 | Spider Lily
- MAC-10 | Toybox
- Glock-18 | Snack Attack
- SSG 08 | Turbo Peek
- AK-47 | Leet Museo
- Desert Eagle | Ocean Drive
- An Exceedingly Rare Special Item
Chroma 3 Case
The Chroma 3 Case was added to CS:GO in April 2016. The case consists of community weapons and can be opened with a Chroma 3 Case Key. The skins featured in the collection feature Neon colors making them look futuristic.
The Chroma 3 case contains one of the following:
- Dual Berettas | Ventilators
- G3SG1 | Orange Crash
- M249 | Spectre
- MP9 | Bioleak
- P2000 | Oceanic
- Sawed-Off | Fubar
- SG 553 | Atlas
- CZ75-Auto | Red Astor
- Galil AR | Firefight
- SSG 08 | Ghost Crusader
- Tec-9 | Re-Entry
- XM1014 | Black Tie
- AUG | Fleet Flock
- P250 | Asiimov
- UMP-45 | Primal Saber
- PP-Bizon | Judgement of Anubis
- M4A1-S | Chantico’s Fire
- An Exceedingly Rare Special Item
Operation Broken Fang case
Each operation introduces unique skins that rival the previous releases. Operation Broken Fang was no different, and its case added a bunch of colorful skins to CS:GO. In addition to multiple valuable drops with excellent looks, it’s the glove drop that separates this case from the rest.
The case contains one of the following:
- CZ75-Auto | Vendetta
- P90 | Cocoa Rampage
- G3SG1 | Digital Mesh
- Galil AR | Vandal
- P250 | Contaminant
- M249 | Deep Relief
- MP5-SD | Condition Zero
- AWP | Exoskeleton
- Dual Berettas | Dezastre
- Nova | Clear Polymer
- SSG 08 | Parallax
- UMP-45 | Gold Bismuth
- Five-SeveN | Fairy Tale
- M4A4 | Cyber Security
- USP-S | Monster Mashup
- M4A1-S | Printstream
- Glock-18 | Neo-Noir
- Exceedingly Rare Gloves
Glove case
Most cases feature an extra rare offering that happens to be a knife skin. The Glove case offers a glove skin instead of a knife, however. Aside from a small chance to get the gloves, the case also includes tropical-themed gun skins for some of the most popular weapons in the game.
The case contains one of the following:
- CZ75-Auto | Polymer
- Glock-18 | Ironwork
- MP7 | Cirrus
- Galil AR | Black Sand
- MP9 | Sand Scale
- MAG-7 | Sonar
- P2000 | Turf
- Dual Berettas | Royal Consorts
- G3SG1 | Stinger
- M4A1-S | Flashback
- Nova | Gila
- USP-S | Cyrex
- FAMAS | Mecha Industries
- P90 | Shallow Grave
- Sawed-Off | Wasteland Princess
- SSG 08 | Dragonfire
- M4A4 | Buzz Kill
- Exceedingly Rare Gloves
Gamma case
The Gamma case features detailed skins that laid the foundation of some of the most incredible skins to hit the Steam market. Some of the textures included in the case resemble professional street art and give you a gangsta look in the game.
The case contains one of the following:
- Five-SeveN | Violent Daimyo
- MAC-10 | Carnivore
- Nova | Exo
- P250 | Iron Clad
- PP-Bizon | Harvester
- SG 553 | Aerial
- Tec-9 | Ice Cap
- AUG | Aristocrat
- AWP | Phobos
- P90 | Chopper
- R8 Revolver | Reboot
- Sawed-Off | Limelight
- M4A4 | Desolate Space
- P2000 | Imperial Dragon
- SCAR-20 | Bloodsport
- Glock-18 | Wasteland Rebel
- M4A1-S | Mecha Industries
- Exceedingly Rare Special Item
Prisma case
The Prisma case includes some of the most colorful skins in CS:GO. M4A1 The Emperor is also one of the most popular skins for the gun. It may look even cooler if you have a blue knife to go with it.
The case contains one of the following:
- FAMAS | Crypsis
- AK-47 | Uncharted
- MAC-10 | Whitefish
- Galil AR | Akoben
- MP7 | Mischief
- P250 | Verdigris
- P90 | Off World
- AWP | Atheris
- Tec-9 | Bamboozle
- Desert Eagle | Light Rail
- MP5-SD | Gauss
- UMP-45 | Moonrise
- R8 Revolver | Skull Crusher
- AUG | Momentum
- XM1014 | Incinegator
- Five-SeveN | Angry Mob
- M4A4 | The Emperor
- Exceedingly Rare Special Item
Clutch case
The Clutch case includes some of the best skins with a darker color range. The pink USP-S skin is the only exception to its theme. It’s also one of the few cases that offer a pair of gloves instead of a knife skin.
The case contains one of the following:
- PP-Bizon | Night Riot
- Five-SeveN | Flame Test
- MP9 | Black Sand
- P2000 | Urban Hazard
- R8 Revolver | Grip
- SG 553 | Aloha
- XM1014 | Oxide Blaze
- Glock-18 | Moonrise
- Negev | Lionfish
- Nova | Wild Six
- MAG-7 | SWAG-7
- UMP-45 | Arctic Wolf
- AUG | Stymphalian
- AWP | Mortis
- USP-S | Cortex
- M4A4 | Neo-Noir
- MP7 | Bloodsport
- Exceedingly Rare Gloves
Prisma 2 case
The Prisma 2 case is similar to its predecessor and improves upon the colorful tones that the CS:GO community loved. The case features futuristic-looking skins with bright colors and great art.
The case contains one of the following:
- AUG | Tom Cat
- AWP | Capillary
- CZ75-Auto | Distressed
- Desert Eagle | Blue Ply
- MP5-SD | Desert Strike
- Negev | Prototype
- R8 Revolver | Bone Forged
- P2000 | Acid Etched
- Sawed-Off | Apocalypto
- SCAR-20 | Enforcer
- SG 553 | Darkwing
- SSG 08 | Fever Dream
- AK-47 | Phantom Disruptor
- MAC-10 | Disco Tech
- MAG-7 | Justice
- M4A1-S | Player Two
- Glock-18 | Bullet Queen
- Exceedingly Rare Special Item
CS20 case
The CS20 case was introduced to celebrate Counter-Strike’s 20th anniversary. It features some of the most stylish skins to date, like the Wildfire AWP and the Commemoration FAMAS. Aside from those, the overall color scheme of the case is on the darker side and they’re all great mementos to remember CS’ 20th birthday.
The case contains one of the following:
- Dual Berettas | Elite 1.6
- Tec-9 | Flash Out
- MAC-10 | Classic Crate
- MAG-7 | Popdog
- SCAR-20 | Assault
- FAMAS | Decommissioned
- Glock-18 | Sacrifice
- M249 | Aztec
- MP5-SD | Agent
- Five-SeveN | Buddy
- P250 | Inferno
- UMP-45 | Plastique
- MP9 | Hydra
- P90 | Nostalgia
- AUG | Death by Puppy
- AWP | Wildfire
- FAMAS | Commemoration
- Exceedingly Rare Classic Knife
Danger Zone case
Danger Zone was one of the most impactful patches in CS:GO history. Alongside introducing a unique battle royale mode, it also came with awesome skins. The AK-47 joined the Asiimov family while the AWP got another futuristic skin.
The case contains one of the following:
- MP9 | Modest Threat
- Glock-18 | Oxide Blaze
- Nova | Wood Fired
- M4A4 | Magnesium
- Sawed-Off | Black Sand
- SG 553 | Danger Close
- Tec-9 | Fubar
- G3SG1 | Scavenger
- Galil AR | Signal
- MAC-10 | Pipe Down
- P250 | Nevermore
- USP-S | Flashback
- UMP-45 | Momentum
- Desert Eagle | Mecha Industries
- MP5-SD | Phosphor
- AK-47 | Asiimov
- AWP | Neo-Noir
- Exceedingly Rare Special Item
Horizon case
The Horizon case includes must-have skins for anyone who likes neon colors. The Neon Rider AK-47 skin makes you feel like a villain in an ’80s sci-fi movie while other skins represent the overall theme with slightly darker colors.
The case contains one of the following:
- AUG | Amber Slipstream
- Dual Berettas | Shred
- Glock-18 | Warhawk
- MP9 | Capillary
- P90 | Traction
- R8 Revolver | Survivalist
- Tec-9 | Snek-9
- CZ75-Auto | Eco
- G3SG1 | High Seas
- Nova | Toy Soldier
- AWP | PAW
- MP7 | Powercore
- M4A1-S | Nightmare
- Sawed-Off | Devourer
- FAMAS | Eye of Athena
- AK-47 | Neon Rider
- Desert Eagle | Code Red
- Exceedingly Rare Special Item