M0NESY tops CS:GO BLAST Premier Fall Groups with highest rating

G2 Esports’ up-and-coming superstar Ilya “m0NESY” Osipov just had another brilliant event, showcasing his true potential in CS:GO.

The young Russian boasted the highest rating (2.0) during the BLAST Premier Fall Groups. He accumulated a 1.34 score and was one of two players who rose above the 1.30 line, with Team Liquid’s Mareks “YEKINDAR” Gaļinskis following him with 1.32, according to HLTV.

HLTV’s rating 2.0 takes all the crutuak individual stats into account—KAST (Kill/Assist/Survival/Traded), kill rating, survival rating, impact rating, and damage per round.

M0NESY was pivotal in G2’s march for a spot in BLAST Premier Fall Finals 2022. He played 10 maps in total, but after failing to win several matches, had to start the knockout stage in the first round and was forced to compete in the last chance stage. Nevertheless, the squad managed to beat Vitality 2-1, securing a place in the Fall Finals.

The 17-year-old joined G2 at the beginning of the year and has since been a key part of the roster. Since 2022, he has recorded a 1.14 rating, 1.13 impact, and 0.59 damage per round, according to HLTV.

But at the BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2022, m0NESY wasn’t the only G2 player to present phenomenal individual stats. His teammate, Nikola “NiKo” Kovač, had a 1.24 rating, the fourth-highest overall. As a team, G2 also landed in the fourth spot for shared ratings, with 1.06, just behind FaZe Clan, Liquid, and Natus Vincere.

All in all, G2 secured their goal of qualifying for the BLAST Premier Fall Finals 2022. Over the summer break, the organization signed two new players, Justin “jks” Savage and Rasmus “HooXi” Nielsen, for whom BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2022 was the first tournament under the team’s banner.