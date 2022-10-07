Karrigan points to 5 teams who are ‘a threat’ to FaZe at the IEM Rio Major

FaZe Clan were the first team to qualify for the IEM CS:GO Rio Major, but it wasn’t in the dominant fashion everyone expected. In-game leader Finn “karrigan” Andersen has underlined five teams that could be a threat to FaZe’s efforts to defend their title at the Major.

“I think there are a lot of teams who have shown great potential during EPL,” karrigan said in an interview with Jaxon.gg. The teams that will be “a threat” to FaZe during the Major are Vitality, G2 Esports, Cloud9, Team Liquid, and Natus Vincere.

FaZe’s IGL said NAVI are possibly on a similar level to the defending champions, but that gap might’ve diminished over the past few weeks. “There is a smaller gap now than there has been the whole year between competitors and NaVi and us. Maybe there isn’t even a gap anymore. We will find out at the Rio Major,” he said.

The Road to Rio was all but easy for karrigan and his crew. The international team went to four overtimes against GamerLegion in the first match and went to overtime once more in their second best-of-one versus Fnatic. In the qualification series, Sprout took FaZe all the way to three maps before they could book their flights to Brazil.

Out of the teams mentioned by karrigan, Liquid and NAVI are the squads who have already made it to the Major, with the other three still in contention in the RMRs.