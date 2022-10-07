NAVI puts ESL ghosts to bed, destroys Outsiders to book tickets to the IEM Rio Major 2022

Natus Vincere has smashed through all Counter-Strike competition to make it to the big stage at IEM Rio Major 2022. NAVI took down Outsiders in two maps with ease booking their tickets to Rio. The CIS squad wasn’t remotely challenged throughout the RMR, beating both Illuminar (16-50) and MOUZ (16-11) without breaking a sweat.

S1mple and the rest almost let things slip through their fingers on the first map, Mirage (16-13), making NAVI fans sweat before the squad woke up and took charge.

Inferno (16-4), however, was an entirely different story. The entire NAVI roster demolished anything Outsiders threw at them and, with a strong performance from s1mple, Outsiders didn’t stand a chance.

The roster unexpectedly struggled throughout ESL Pro League Season 16, finishing 5-8th, with upsets from teams like NiP, G2, and Endpoint.

But, despite this turbulence, the CIS boys have breezed through the competition. NAVI is one of the favorites to take home the trophy at the end of the Rio Major, alongside another recent qualifying team, FaZe Clan.

NAVI is among the list of other qualified teams, including FaZe Clan, NiP, Team Liquid, and Evil Geniuses.

There are still countless do-or-die Counter-Strike matches to go to see who qualifies and who falls short of making it to the IEM Rio Major 2022 in a heartbreaking end to their run.