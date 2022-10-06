Liquid hold off Complexity to qualify for IEM Rio Major and set up Legends match with EG

Two familiar foes in Team Liquid and Complexity faced off today in a red-hot North American CS:GO battle at the IEM Road to Rio 2022 Americas RMR, with both teams looking to secure a chance at the sole NA Legends spot at the Rio Major.

Liquid started off dominantly on their own map pick of Inferno, winning 11 straight T-side rounds in the first half as three different players produced double-digit kills before halftime. After switching sides, Liquid built their lead up from 11-4 to 15-4, and Complexity could only delay the inevitable with a brief string of rounds on their T-side before oSee and YEKINDAR closed out the mostly one-sided map for Liquid.

Knife in the back of his old teammate 🔪



Et tu, @oSeecs ? ☠️ #LetsGoLiquid pic.twitter.com/RBJAu8qlp2 — Team Liquid CSGO (@TeamLiquidCS) October 6, 2022

Liquid looked to end the series decisively on Overpass on the shoulders of their superstar EliGE, who helped build another huge Liquid lead, 14-7. But with a chance to reach the Legends stage on the line, Complexity found salvation thanks to floppy, who propelled his team to victory with 15 kills over the next nine straight CT rounds to send the series to a decisive third map.

On Ancient, it was Complexity who took control early for the first time in the series thanks to a second straight hot performance from floppy. But Complexity would see their 6-1 lead evaporate due to Liquid’s ability to get early picks and easy plants. Liquid notched eight straight rounds to take the lead 8-7 going into halftime after their T-side. Liquid did not let up on the CT side, posting a flawless second-half performance to close out the series on Ancient.

Liquid will move on to face the other 3-0 team from the Americas RMR, Evil Geniuses, in a best-of-three decider series to determine which team will take the sole Americas Legend spot at the IEM Rio Major. This result ensures that a North American roster will earn a Legends spot for the first time since PGL Stockholm 2021.

Complexity will look to secure a Major spot with a top-six finish at the RMR.