Is Counter-Strike 2 free to play?

After years of waiting and months of speculation, first-person shooters fans from around the world are celebrating the reveal of one of the most-anticipated video game releases: Counter-Strike 2.

The long-awaited update to CS:GO is finally making its way to the public, and as expected, the community is going bananas for the new changes. One big question that must be answered, however, is whether or not players will have to pay for this upcoming title.

Before 2018, CS:GO was priced at around $14.99, but after the Danger Zone update, anyone could download the game for free and hop onto the battlefield. But will the biggest release of the year so far require purchasing?

Image via Valve

Playing Counter-Strike 2 for free

In Valve’s official announcement for the game, it is confirmed that Counter-Strike 2 will be going live to all players this coming summer as a free upgrade to CS:GO. Anyone who wants to jump into the action will simply have to download CS:GO to gain access to the new game when it releases later this year.

Additionally, a select amount of players will be gaining access to Counter-Strike 2‘s limited testing run today, but users must check their CS:GO client to see if they’ve been chosen to try out the new mechanics. If a player has been selected to test out the new game, they will receive a special notification when they first boot up the game.

Players will also get to transfer all of their CS:GO items to Counter-Strike 2, along with their loadouts and settings. It will be a great way to maintain their player base, while ensuring that people have an easy transition to the new title.