Here are dev1ce’s CS:GO settings and crosshair

Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz is a professional CS:GO player from Denmark.

Though he carved his name on the wall of Hall of Famers due to his time and success on Team Astralis, dev1ce has been active in the scene since 2011. Before 2016, dev1ce was always one step short of glory, but his consistency finally started paying off, and he went onto win four major titles alongside over 10 MVP awards in his name.

Compared to the new generation of players like s1mple and ZywOo, dev1ce’s play may not look that flashy. It’s his mind that sets him apart since he always knows the right place to be in a round of CS:GO.

If you’re looking to become as consistent as dev1ce, then copying his settings can help you better understand his gameplay. Professional players spend a lot of time perfecting their settings, but some can still be up to personal preference. If any of the settings end up feeling off, don’t hesitate to make any changes since you can only make them better with your adjustments.



Here’re dev1ce’s CS:GO settings.

Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve

Dev1ce’s mouse settings

Dev1ce’s mouse settings ensure a perfect balance between precision and speed. While it may still be slower than what you may be used to, dev1ce’s mouse settings are faster than most professional CS:GO players.

Veterans may opt-out for lower sensitivity settings to ensure a more stable aim but make up for it by using lighter gaming mice and XL mousepads.

If you’re happy with your sensitivity settings, the most crucial adjustment here is dev1ce’s Polling Rate. Keeping your Polling Rate at 1000 Hz will ensure the lowest possible delay between your click by reducing the response time to a minimum.

DPI 400 Sensitivity 1.90 eDPI 760 Polling Rate 1000 Hz Zoom Sensitivity 1.00 Mouse Acceleration 0 Windows Sensitivity 6 Raw Input 1 [Zowie S1]

Dev1ce‘s video settings

Despite having a top-of-the-line gaming PC, dev1ce prefers keeping visual settings at their minimum values alongside using a lower resolution. Some can call it a habit, but the following settings layout can make aiming more easier.

The stretched resolution effectively makes your targets wider and fewer details in the game means there will be less eye-candy that will divide your attention.

The computers provided during LAN events around 2010 and 2013 were also quite weak in terms of specs, so most old school players kept playing with the lowest settings as a safety measure.

Resolution 1024 x 768 Aspect Ratio 4:3 Refresh Rate 240 Hz Scaling Mode Black Bars Color Mode Computer Monitor Brightness 120 percent Display Mode Fullscreen Laptop Power Savings Disabled Global Shadow Quality Very Low Model / Texture Detail Low Texture Streaming Disabled Effect Detail Low Shader Detail Low Boost Player Contrast Enabled Multi-core Rendering Enabled Multi-sampling Anti-Aliasing Mode 2x MSAA FXAA Anti-Aliasing Disabled Texture Filtering Mode Billinear Wait for Vertical Sync Disabled Motion Blur Disabled [NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 TI]

Dev1ce‘s crosshair settings

Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve

To use dev1ce’s crosshair settings, you can copy and paste the following commands to your in-game console, or your “config.cfg” file.

While the console should be enough to do the trick, sometimes it may fail to make your settings permanent. To avoid going through this process again in the future, we recommend using the “config.cfg” route.

Your “config.cfg” file should be located under your “Userdata/Steam ID” folder. You can check out this tutorial if you never heard of your configs before or would like more thorough explanation on where it’s.

cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshaircolor 2; cl_crosshairsize 2; cl_crosshairgap -2; cl_crosshairthickness 0; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1; cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor_b 144; cl_crosshaircolor_g 195; cl_crosshaircolor_r 27;

Dev1ce‘s viewmodel settings

Viewmodel settings help players gain extra screen space by reducing the amount of area the guns occupy.

Following settings won’t shrink your gun, but you’ll start seeing less of it after applying.

Like dev1ce’s crosshair settings, you can paste them either on your console, config, or autoexec file.

viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5; viewmodel_offset_y 1.5; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 0; cl_viewmodel_shift_left_amt 0; cl_viewmodel_shift_right_amt 0; viewmodel_recoil 0; cl_righthand 1;

Dev1ce‘s bobbing settings

Bobbing refers to how much your gun moves when you start moving in CS:GO. Though it’s a regular interaction, this back-and-forth movement animation can be distracting while trying to shoot simultaneously.

Completely disabling this animation isn’t possible, but dev1ce’s bobbing settings should at least help you reduce the movement to a minimum.