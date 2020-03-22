Shroud’s CS:GO settings, crosshair, and configuration

Shroud doesn’t play as much CS:GO as he used to, but that doesn’t stop him from destroying 95 percent of the matches that he plays. The former Cloud9 superstar has taken a keen interest in battle royale games but returns to his old stomping grounds for the occasional CS:GO stream.

Shroud made the call to take his business to Mixer in the last quarter of 2019. Even though the move netted him a decrease in viewership, there’s no doubt that he has a better deal going on with Mixer than he had with Twitch. Despite a lower number of viewers, it only took shroud four months to gain one million followers on Mixer.

We were able to find all of shroud’s CS:GO settings, including his DPI and crosshair configurations. Whenever the king decides to step back into CS:GO, he dusts off these settings and starts raining down carnage.

There’s no guarantee that you’ll turn into a mini shroud after matching your settings to his, but they’ll certainly serve well as a starting point for your own configuration and may even help you improve your skillset.

Here are all of shroud’s settings for CS:GO.

Video settings

Window mode: Fullscreen

Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Frame Rate Limit: Unlimited

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Refresh Rate: 240 Hz

Scaling Mode: Stretched

VSync: Disabled

Motion Blur: Disabled

Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: Disabled

FXAA Anti-Aliasing: Disabled

Mouse settings

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Game Sensitivity: 2.5

Zoom / Scope Sensitivity: 1

DPI: 400

EDPI: 1000

Polling Rate: 1000

Mouse Acceleration: 0 (turned off)

Raw Input: 1

Crosshair settings

Crosshair Style: Classic Static

Center Dot: No

Length: 3.5

Thickness: 1.5

Gap: -2.0

Outline: 1

Red: 120

Green: 200

Blue: 250

Alpha: 255

T Style: No

Shroud’s autoexec and config

To get all of shroud’s settings in a heartbeat, you can always just copy and paste his config and autoexec to yours. Autoexec and config files store one’s in-game settings in text and can come in handy if you travel a lot for tournaments or LAN parties.

Don’t know where these files are located? Find more info here.

Highlights of shroud’s config

If you’d prefer keeping most of your settings or just want to avoid going through all the technical details, here are the most important settings from shroud’s config.

cl_cmdrate “128” — Amount of updates sent to the game server per second

cl_updaterate “128” — Amount of updates received from the game server per second

rate “128000” — Total amount of bandwidth CS:GO may use

fps_max 0 — Removes the FPS cap

cl_showfps 1 — Displays an info bar that shows your current FPS

Hopping into a casual match or war game is always recommended to test out your newly configured settings before you queue up for a ranked match. Don’t hesitate to customize the settings even further and make them right for you. Remember, all pros have their own customized settings.