Shroud’s CS:GO settings, crosshair, and configuration

Shroud doesn’t play as much CS:GO as he used to, but that doesn’t stop him from destroying 95 percent of the matches that he plays. The former Cloud9 superstar has taken a keen interest in battle royale games but returns to his old stomping grounds for the occasional CS:GO stream.
Shroud made the call to take his business to Mixer in the last quarter of 2019. Even though the move netted him a decrease in viewership, there’s no doubt that he has a better deal going on with Mixer than he had with Twitch. Despite a lower number of viewers, it only took shroud four months to gain one million followers on Mixer.
We were able to find all of shroud’s CS:GO settings, including his DPI and crosshair configurations. Whenever the king decides to step back into CS:GO, he dusts off these settings and starts raining down carnage.
There’s no guarantee that you’ll turn into a mini shroud after matching your settings to his, but they’ll certainly serve well as a starting point for your own configuration and may even help you improve your skillset.
Here are all of shroud’s settings for CS:GO.
Video settings
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Frame Rate Limit: Unlimited
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Refresh Rate: 240 Hz
- Scaling Mode: Stretched
- VSync: Disabled
- Motion Blur: Disabled
- Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: Disabled
- FXAA Anti-Aliasing: Disabled
Mouse settings
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Game Sensitivity: 2.5
- Zoom / Scope Sensitivity: 1
- DPI: 400
- EDPI: 1000
- Polling Rate: 1000
- Mouse Acceleration: 0 (turned off)
- Raw Input: 1
Crosshair settings
- Crosshair Style: Classic Static
- Center Dot: No
- Length: 3.5
- Thickness: 1.5
- Gap: -2.0
- Outline: 1
- Red: 120
- Green: 200
- Blue: 250
- Alpha: 255
- T Style: No
Shroud’s autoexec and config
To get all of shroud’s settings in a heartbeat, you can always just copy and paste his config and autoexec to yours. Autoexec and config files store one’s in-game settings in text and can come in handy if you travel a lot for tournaments or LAN parties.
Don’t know where these files are located? Find more info here.
Highlights of shroud’s config
If you’d prefer keeping most of your settings or just want to avoid going through all the technical details, here are the most important settings from shroud’s config.
cl_cmdrate “128” — Amount of updates sent to the game server per second
cl_updaterate “128” — Amount of updates received from the game server per second
rate “128000” — Total amount of bandwidth CS:GO may use
fps_max 0 — Removes the FPS cap
cl_showfps 1 — Displays an info bar that shows your current FPS
Hopping into a casual match or war game is always recommended to test out your newly configured settings before you queue up for a ranked match. Don’t hesitate to customize the settings even further and make them right for you. Remember, all pros have their own customized settings.